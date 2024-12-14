The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further hit out at the newly formed government for not being able to decide on cabinet responsibilities

Representational Image

Listen to this article Construct EVM temple: Sanjay Raut takes dig at Mahayuti x 00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, saying that they should take out a procession of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and take the decision to construct an EVM temple, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that during the first cabinet meeting, they should announce the construction of an EVM temple in front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.

"First of all, the procession of the Chief Minister will be taken out there (in Nagpur). I think that before taking out the procession of the CM, they should take out a procession of EVMs and in the first cabinet they should make a decision to construct a temple of EVMs in front of RSS Headquarters," Raut said in a press conference, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further hit out at the newly formed government for not being able to decide on cabinet responsibilities. Raut said that there was anarchy in Maharashtra alleging that murders and rapes happening in the state.

"It has been a month since the new government formed in this state but it is not known who has which department. Murders and rapes are happening in villages of Maharashtra every day, the CM is unable to answer this. Anarchy has spread in Maharashtra. This government has been formed with EVMs, they do not have a brain, they have EVMs in their brains," Raut added, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that they had got higher numbers than they expected. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai' worked as a "magic" in the state."

"I knew that they (Mahayuti) were going to win the elections but if we are expecting that I will say I knew that we (BJP) were going to win the 132 seats but this is wrong he did not know that we were going to win huge number of seats. We got higher numbers than we expected," Fadnavis said on winning 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, reported ANI.

On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)