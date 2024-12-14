Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Construct EVM temple Sanjay Raut takes dig at Mahayuti

Construct EVM temple: Sanjay Raut takes dig at Mahayuti

Updated on: 14 December,2024 01:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further hit out at the newly formed government for not being able to decide on cabinet responsibilities

Construct EVM temple: Sanjay Raut takes dig at Mahayuti

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Construct EVM temple: Sanjay Raut takes dig at Mahayuti
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, saying that they should take out a procession of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and take the decision to construct an EVM temple, reported news agency ANI.


He said that during the first cabinet meeting, they should announce the construction of an EVM temple in front of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur.


"First of all, the procession of the Chief Minister will be taken out there (in Nagpur). I think that before taking out the procession of the CM, they should take out a procession of EVMs and in the first cabinet they should make a decision to construct a temple of EVMs in front of RSS Headquarters," Raut said in a press conference, reported ANI.


The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further hit out at the newly formed government for not being able to decide on cabinet responsibilities. Raut said that there was anarchy in Maharashtra alleging that murders and rapes happening in the state.

"It has been a month since the new government formed in this state but it is not known who has which department. Murders and rapes are happening in villages of Maharashtra every day, the CM is unable to answer this. Anarchy has spread in Maharashtra. This government has been formed with EVMs, they do not have a brain, they have EVMs in their brains," Raut added, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that they had got higher numbers than they expected. Speaking at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai' worked as a "magic" in the state."

"I knew that they (Mahayuti) were going to win the elections but if we are expecting that I will say I knew that we (BJP) were going to win the 132 seats but this is wrong he did not know that we were going to win huge number of seats. We got higher numbers than we expected," Fadnavis said on winning 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, reported ANI.

On December 5, Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Electronic voting machine maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK