Rest of Team Fadnavis will be sworn in on the eve of the winter session of legislature

(From left) CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. File pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis cabinet to expand on Sunday in Nagpur x 00:00

Ten days after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the 21st chief minister of Maharashtra and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were inducted into his team at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, the state Cabinet will be expanded in Nagpur on December 15, the eve of the winter session of the state legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that according to the power-sharing formula for the 43-member council of ministers, the BJP will get a larger portion of 21-22 berths, the Shiv Sena 11 to 12 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party nine to 10. The structure will comprise senior and junior ministers. However, the real tussle that delayed the expansion was over sharing of powerful portfolios. After the landslide win on November 23, the government formation took place on December 5.

The stalemate was resolved after ex-CM Eknath Shinde agreed, albeit reluctantly, to be the DyCM. Shinde’s letter of consent was sent to Raj Bhavan a couple of hours before the oath ceremony that was attended by PM Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, and those from across the sectors.

The next thing to be sorted was the allocation of portfolios. Shinde wanted the BJP to replicate the 2022-24 formation in which Devendra Fadnavis (then DyCM) headed the home department and other important berths. Shinde’s supporters, too, demanded that their boss ensure law and order. However, they had to convince him to first be the DyCM.

With a massive mandate under its sleeve, the BJP refused to part with the home department, and also enforced a ‘code of induction’—a report card-like review of those willing to be made ministers by the Sena and NCP. BJP insiders said they expected some surprise entries from their own outfit. Sena and NCP aspirants who are under a lens have been lobbying with their respective bosses. Even the seniors from all three allies have been concerned about retaining their places in the cabinet.

CM Fadnavis was in Delhi early this week to get a clearance from the party’s high command. Ajit Pawar was also in Delhi, but Fadnavis denied having met him in the capital. Shinde didn’t visit Delhi when his Cabinet colleagues were there, causing yet another spurt of speculation. However, a steady stream of the Sena MLAs at his residence indicated that he was drafting his team. In the meantime, Pawar has kept a low profile, working behind the screen in Delhi and networking with those who matter.

Newly drafted ministers, including those inducted earlier, will be allocated portfolios after Nagpur’s swearing-in. The department tasked with the job confirmed the date and arrangements being made at the second capital’s Raj Bhavan.