Nana Patole urges Kharge to relieve him from Maharashtra Congress chief post

Updated on: 13 December,2024 05:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Congress, which is part of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), contested 101 assembly seats but managed to secure only 16 victories, marking a historic low in what was once regarded as a stronghold for the party

Congress leader Nana Patole. (Pic/PTI)

In the aftermath of a significant political setback for the Congress party in Maharashtra, state unit president Nana Patole has reached out to the central leadership for a change in leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of the organisational post, party sources said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.


Following the party's poorest performance in recent assembly elections, Patole has formally requested to be relieved of his position as the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief.


According to party sources, Patole conveyed his request in an email to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge. 


The Congress, which is part of the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), contested 101 assembly seats but managed to secure only 16 victories, marking a historic low in what was once regarded as a stronghold for the party. 

Notably, several prominent Congress leaders in Maharashtra were unable to hold on to their constituencies, highlighting the depth of the party's decline.

Patole himself retained his Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district, winning by a narrow margin of just 208 votes.

Demands strict action against those who insulted Dr Ambedkar, Constitution in Parbhani

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Thursday has expressed strong condemnation over an incident in Parbhani that allegedly involved the humiliation of the Indian Constitution. Patole described the act as an affront to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the millions who respect the Constitution, calling it an "outrage" that demands strict action.

In a statement issued on the matter, Patole raised the question of how anyone could dare to disrespect the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar, a figure held in the highest regard by millions in the country. "This is a gross insult to the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the values enshrined in the Constitution. Those responsible for this act of disrespect must be punished severely," Patole emphasized.

Patole also addressed the wider implications of the incident, pointing out that Maharashtra, a state that holds the ideals of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahaji, Phule, and Ambedkar close to its heart, should not stand for such acts of constitutional degradation.

"This is not just an attack on the Constitution, but an attack on the very principles that define Maharashtra's identity. The perpetrators of such acts should be swiftly dealt with, ensuring that they face the full force of the law," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

