Nana Patole condemns the incident in Parbhani that disrespected the Indian Constitution, demanding strict action against the perpetrators and accountability from the state government.

File Pic

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has expressed strong condemnation over an incident in Parbhani that allegedly involved the humiliation of the Indian Constitution. Patole described the act as an affront to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the millions who respect the Constitution, calling it an "outrage" that demands strict action.

In a statement issued on the matter, Patole raised the question of how anyone could dare to disrespect the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar, a figure held in the highest regard by millions in the country. "This is a gross insult to the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the values enshrined in the Constitution. Those responsible for this act of disrespect must be punished severely," Patole emphasized.

Patole also addressed the wider implications of the incident, pointing out that Maharashtra, a state that holds the ideals of leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahaji, Phule, and Ambedkar close to its heart, should not stand for such acts of constitutional degradation. "This is not just an attack on the Constitution, but an attack on the very principles that define Maharashtra's identity. The perpetrators of such acts should be swiftly dealt with, ensuring that they face the full force of the law," he added.

At the same time, Patole criticised the state government for its response to the escalating situation in Parbhani. "While the crisis is unfolding in Parbhani, the state’s Chief Minister and both Deputy Chief Ministers seem more focused on dividing ministerial posts and seeking lucrative portfolios," Patole said. He claimed that the current government’s lack of urgency in addressing the issue was indicative of its indifference to the state's problems. He also blamed the government for enabling a climate where such incidents are happening, stating that the people in power do not respect the Constitution, which directly contributes to such incidents.

Patole also condemned the police’s handling of the situation in Parbhani, particularly the brutal treatment of Ambedkarite followers. Reports suggest that the police used excessive force, inflicting injuries on the protestors and even damaging their property. The authorities reportedly imposed curfews, shut down internet services, and suspended state transport operations. According to Patole, the police and administration in Parbhani failed to manage the situation effectively, allowing tensions to escalate further.

In response, Patole has called for an immediate inquiry into the police actions, demanding the suspension of the District Police Superintendent. "We will raise this issue in the upcoming Nagpur session of the legislature and hold the government accountable for its failure to prevent such incidents," Patole declared. He also appealed to the people of Maharashtra to refrain from falling for rumors and to channel their anger into peaceful, democratic protests.

Patole concluded by urging citizens to stand united in defense of the Constitution and the ideals of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, reminding them that such acts of disrespect should not be tolerated in any part of the state.