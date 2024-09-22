Breaking News
Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

As CJI visits city to lay foundation stone for new HC building, traffic cops announce restrictions from 2 pm to 9 pm

Heading to BKC today? Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions, key details inside

Preparations on for the stone-laying ceremony in Bandra East. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Mumbai traffic police have issued temporary restrictions in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ahead of the laying of the foundation stone ceremony of the new Bombay High Court building on September 23. The advisory, issued on September 20, stated that the new Bombay HC is to be constructed at the Government Colony Ground, Kherwadi in Bandra East, under the BKC traffic division.


The Kherwadi police will ensure all VVIPs are guarded throughout the event. Pic/Ashish Raje
The Kherwadi police will ensure all VVIPs are guarded throughout the event. Pic/Ashish Raje



According to the advisory, there will be no entry in both directions on the New English School Road connecting Ramakrishna Paramhansa Marg with J L Shirsekar Marg. Only event-related vehicles will be allowed on this route. The traffic from here will be redirected to Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir Road. Speaking with mid-day, Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar said that temporary restrictions will be enforced in BKC from 2 pm to 9 pm on September 23 to ensure swift flow of the traffic. “We will make decisions based on the situation today. If there is no traffic, these restrictions will be revoked,” he said.
 
According to police sources, the offices in BKC have not been advised to work from home. “Since the event is taking place in the interior part of BKC, we have not advised offices to work from home,” a traffic officer said. The ceremony will be attended by the judges of the Supreme Court, the Bombay HC, and other VVIPs. The Kherwadi police will ensure that the SC and HC judges, and the VVIPs, are guarded throughout the event.


mumbai traffic BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) bombay high court mumbai news mumbai

