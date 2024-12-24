Maharashtra is set to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms from 27th to 28th December, with specific areas in Khandesh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha affected. Farmers are urged to monitor weather forecasts and plan accordingly

The weather department has forecasted cloudy skies and light showers across various regions of Maharashtra, starting from 26th December.

On the 27th of December, thunderstorms with rain are expected in the Khandesh region (Nashik division), central Maharashtra (Pune division), North Marathwada, and parts of western Vidarbha.

The 28th of December is likely to bring more rainfall with thunderstorms to Khandesh, the northern districts of Marathwada, and certain areas of Vidarbha.

The Agriculture Department has advised farmers in these affected areas to keep a close watch on the weather updates and plan their agricultural activities accordingly.

It is important for farmers to be aware of these changes in weather patterns to ensure the safety of crops and minimise potential damage.

The department highlighted that while the forecast predicts varying rainfall across different regions, the likelihood of thunderstorms may require farmers to take precautionary measures, particularly for the protection of standing crops.

This weather pattern, coupled with the potential for strong winds and rain, could impact ongoing farming operations in these regions.

As such, farmers are encouraged to stay updated on the daily weather forecasts and take necessary steps to safeguard their produce.

The Agriculture Department will continue to provide advisories and updates on the situation to help farmers better navigate these changing weather conditions.