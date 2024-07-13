Heavy rain likely to lash Mumbai today, IMD issues orange alert

Parts of Mumbai to witness waterlogging due to high tide

Vehicles wade through a water-logged road at Nehru Nagar, Kurla on July 8. Pic/Shadab Khan

The city is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall this weekend with IMD issuing an orange alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and heavy rainfall warning. The weekend can observe an accumulative rainfall between 250-300 mm. Meanwhile, an orange alert has also been issued for various districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

Speaking to mid-day, an IMD official said, “An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and MMR region for the weekend starting from July 13. The conditions are favourable for heavy spells and isolated locations can experience heavy to very heavy rainfall."

The official added, “Considering the high tides, there are chances that we may witness waterlogging in some parts of the city but it will not be as severe as the one we witnessed previously this week as the height of the tide is somewhat lower than that of the waterlogging situation we witnessed on Monday.” Mumbai rains from its x handle @rushikesh_agre posted, “VERY WET WEEKEND ALERT FOR MUMBAI | 12-14 July, 2024. Avoid travelling in Western Ghats. The latest forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and MMR areas which will intensify over the next 24-36 hours as the shear zone clears away and will result in heavy rain by the end of this week. (sic)"

Similarly, @IndianWeatherMan posted, "From today onwards #MumbaiRains gradually will increase with very heavy rain peaking on weekends. In fact till 22 July Monsoon will be at its vigorous best over Mumbai & Konkan coast. Total rainfall next 12 days likely to exceed 600mm with couple of extreme rain days. Nothing to panic but just avoid waterlogged roads during heavy rain period. (sic)"