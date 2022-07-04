Heavy rains expected in Palghar between July 4-8, citizens told to take precautions

Meanwhile, Mumbai also received rains during the day

Representative image

Palghar is expected to witness heavy rainfall from Monday till July 8 and citizens have been asked to take precautions, including not going out for fishing and visiting water bodies in the region, a civic official said.

The chief of the Disaster Cell of Palghar district Vivekanand Kadam said people have been asked to keep their cattle safe, while those living in colonies atop hillocks as well as by the banks of rivers have been told to shift to safer areas.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also received rains during the day. GS Ward Office -22mm, D Ward Office-21, FS Ward Office -20, Nair Hosp and Haji Ali Pumping Stn-19, Malabar Hill and Frosberry Reserviour received 17mm of rainfall. Vikhroli Fire Station and N Ward Office received 17mm. On the other hand, HE Ward Office and HW Ward Office witnessed 20mm of rainfall. Bandra Fire Station and SWM Santacruz Work Shop received 18mm.

With inputs from PTI