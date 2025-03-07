Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has called for the cancellation of Abu Azmi’s Assembly membership, condemning his remarks on Aurangzeb. Azmi was suspended for the budget session, sparking a political row.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has demanded the cancellation of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s membership from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. According to ANI, Sawant strongly condemned Azmi’s statement, stating that glorifying Aurangzeb amounts to insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, “His membership from the Legislative Assembly should be cancelled. You should understand that glorifying Aurangzeb means insulting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. What could have been the reason for this statement?”

He further alleged that the statement was a deliberate distraction from ongoing controversies in Maharashtra. “In Maharashtra, there was a demand for the resignation of those ministers who were involved in corruption and misconduct... Someone must have told him (Abu Azmi) to make such a statement to divert attention. BJP is an expert in misleading. It is a conspiracy of BJP,” Sawant asserted.

According to ANI reports, Sawant accused Azmi of attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues and claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the controversy.

Despite widespread criticism of Azmi’s statement, he found support from Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav questioned the basis of Azmi’s suspension, stating that it violated freedom of expression.

“If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein them in, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking,” Yadav remarked, as per ANI reports.

The controversy erupted after Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session on Wednesday. The decision followed Azmi’s remarks in the Assembly, where he reportedly stated that Aurangzeb was not a “cruel administrator” and had built many temples. He further claimed that the battle between Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was about state administration rather than religious conflict.

As per ANI reports, a proposal was presented in the Maharashtra Assembly against Azmi’s remarks, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil arguing that the statement had damaged the dignity of the House. The Speaker subsequently approved the proposal, leading to Azmi’s suspension for the duration of the budget session.

Azmi’s comments have triggered widespread political debate, with various parties reacting strongly to his views. The issue continues to be a focal point of political discourse in Maharashtra, as the state grapples with multiple political and governance challenges.