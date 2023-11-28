History and people decide who is ‘yugpurush’ and ‘mahapurush’: Sanjay Raut on VP Dhankar's remark

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut Tuesday said that history and the people decide who is the 'mahapurush' and who is the ‘yugpurush’

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut Tuesday said that history and the people decide who is the 'mahapurush' and who is the ‘yugpurush’.

Raut’s remarks came a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar described Mahatma Gandhi as the 'mahapurush' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'yugpurush'.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut said Mahatma Gandhi was revered by the world, news wire PTI reported. "History, people decide who is a purush, yugpurush and a mahapurush," Raut said.

"After 2024, stick to your words. We don't decide who's a 'purush', 'Mahapurush' OR 'Yugpurush', history, centuries and people across the world decide that. Mahatma Gandhi was revered by the entire world...If those who are sitting in the government had even been 'purush', then our Jawans wouldn't have died in Jammu and Kashmir every other day, China wouldn't have entered Ladakh... (SIC)."

Dhankhar on Monday said, “Mahatma Gandhi freed us from the slavery of British through satyagraha and non-violence. India's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken us to a path where we always wanted to be."

He was speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Jain mystic and philosopher Shrimad Rajchandraji. “I would like to tell you one thing. Mahatma Gandhi was the mahapurush of the last century. Narendra Modi is the yugpurush of this century,” Dhankar said, according to reports, while speaking at the inauguration of the Shrimad Rajchandra Memorial in Mumbai. Shrimad Rajchandra was Gandhi’s spiritual guide.

“Mahatma Gandhiji freed us from the slavery of the British through satyagraha and non-violence. India’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country on a path which we always wanted to see,” the vice-president continued. “In both, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one thing is common: They have reflected (the spirit and teachings) with respect to Shrimad Rajchandraji.”

Dhankar also said that parliamentarians should think about Shrimad Rajchandra’s teachings to avoid the “bitterness” being seen in parliament. “In Parliament, instead of debate and discussions, often there is chaos, pandemonium and bitterness. If Members of Parliament listen to the speeches of Shrimad Rajchandraji, it will bring a positive change in their lives,” he said. (With inputs from agencies)