Vishwakarma resided with his parents and sister at Nalasopara. The MHB police has registered an FIR and started investigation into this matter.

Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

A 25-year-old passenger succumbed to fatal injuries after a tempo crashed into a shared auto at Borivli West. The deceased Sunil Vishwakarma, 25, was a carpenter.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on March 13 when after completing work, Vishwakarma and his friend took a share auto from Aura Hotel at Link Road in Borivli West. While going towards Borivli station, a speeding tempo collided with the auto from the right side, where Vishwarkarma was seated.

A police officer said, “Due to the impact, Vishwakarma sustained severe injuries to his legs and head, causing heavy bleeding. The tempo driver escaped with the tempo after the incident. Vishwakarma was admitted at Shatabdi Hospital and later transferred to a private hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday evening.”

The MHB Colony Police have registered the FIR against the unknown tempo driver under sections 106, 125(A), 125(B) 281 of the BNS Act, as well as sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.