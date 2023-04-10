Horoscope today, April 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Delegate small jobs to everyone involved in a project to complete it on time. Keep new ideas to yourself for now.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy these new beginnings in several areas of life.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Overdoing being the caregiver and trying to make everyone’s life smoother should be avoided.

Cosmic tip: Find out the person’s agenda to understand why they are trying to belittle you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Professional rivalry and jealousy is a way of life. Deal with it the best you can.

Cosmic tip: Take a temporary work related separation with your spouse/partner in a mature manner.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be aware of surroundings/people if carrying largish amounts of cash.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a down to earth manner even though walking on clouds is more like the emotional and mental mindset.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Though the issue is no longer important, still, it feels good to receive karmic justice.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of tone of voice and words employed when speaking over the phone.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Firmly close your mind to too many options being given. Don’t rush the decision. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Skim through this slow plateau phase with an attitude of equanimity.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Decide on the most important priority of the day, remaining focused on it till the end.

Being complacent is a strict no-no. Never take good luck for granted.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You are the chosen one to deal with an important assignment/project.

Cosmic tip: Make it a habit to listen to intuition. Usually the first thought is the right one. Don’t overthink.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A potential client dithering about signing up with the company is so annoying. An appointment is rescheduled.

Cosmic tip: Keep the ego in check. Losing your temper serves no purpose.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Too many trivial things require making the right choice (as a whole they are important). Do your best.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto patience, even though finally being assertive is understandable.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s an eventual change of residence for some. A friend’s visit changes the karmic cycle for the better.

Cosmic tip: Don’t shrug off issues. Sometimes you need to face them head-on.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

You know from experience how a worst-case scenario usually doesn’t manifest. Spend time constructively. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t spend precious time worrying about what may happen.