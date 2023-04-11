Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 April,2023 12:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Stay away from office politics. You are good at your work. You’ve proved it time and again.
Cosmic tip: Just be your own authentic self without trying to emulate someone else.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Live through this slow karmic cycle good naturedly. Keep receipts and vouchers carefully for tax purposes.
Cosmic tip: A wish you’ve prayed for a long time is about to manifest.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those who are new in the job receive a positive feedback. Don’t discuss future plans just yet.
Cosmic tip: Be circumspect when someone tries to extract information from you.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
It’s too annoying when someone who is quite capable of doing their own work requests you to do it instead.
Cosmic tip: Be practical. Try not to be over confident.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Take up a hobby as a way to de-stress.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to get confused by someone who jumps from topic to topic and then denies having said something.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A karmic cycle for travel begins. You are lucky to make a new friend who shares your (sometimes)  wicked sense of humour.
Cosmic tip: Fiercely protect rights at work/ at home.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A brain storming session leads to a surprising discovery and outcome. Think offered options/ situations carefully before taking a call.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on strengths. Don’t cave into insecurity.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Being frank is fine, but would you like to hear the same thing from another person? Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Let go of pessimistic thoughts. Revel in happy memories.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A slightly difficult time professionally actually acts as a catalyst for change.
Cosmic tip: Remain true to personal integrity no matter how much coaxing is done to change your mind.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Realise the futility of self-created limitations and constraints. You stand to gain by being more mentally flexible.
Cosmic tip: Complete what you’ve begun. Don’t fritter away energies or time.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A business offer sounds too good to be true. There’s no reaction at meeting someone from the past.
Cosmic tip: Be far sighted and pragmatic with expenses. Avoid impulsive purchases.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Plan some exclusive time together with your spouse/partner. You are on the verge of a major breakthrough regarding working through past karmas.
Cosmic tip: Don’t obsessively overdo anything. Think.

