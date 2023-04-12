Horoscope today, April 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Getting up from the right side of the bed keeps you in a good mood.

Cosmic tip: Do something you’ve always wanted to for the sheer pleasure of it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A methodical mind-set and manner of discussion helps resolve issues. Spend time with loved ones. Make time for yourself too.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful. This attracts more blessings from the universe.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Remember to acknowledge people who make your everyday life easier to manage. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Use this wonderful opportunity to say what is uppermost in your mind.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Accept what can’t be altered or changed. Focus on what can be done.

Cosmic tip: Try not to behave in an extra possessive manner towards the person you love.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Over-thinking makes you miss out on the real facts altogether. Let it be.

Cosmic tip: Accept situations at face value. Only time will prove if you were right in doing so.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A karmic relationship is balanced and bonding intense. Focus on long term ambitions.

Cosmic tip: Try and socialize more even though you are quite content in your own company.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Having a positive influence on your spouse/ partner reveals the power of what love can do. Never compromise with self respect.

Cosmic tip: Move ahead and away from unpleasant memories.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Focusing on work is the prefect panacea for having to wait a while for a raise in salary.

Cosmic tip: Admit you made a mistake. No one is perfect.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Keep energies focused on two goals/ projects/ assignments. Attend a webinar/ seminar to further improve communication skills.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this movie you’ve waited quite a while to see.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Retail therapy feels good, but consider usability of whatever you purchase. Don’t be impulsive. Be practical.

Cosmic tip: Wait out this time patiently. Soon there’s a rainbow in your personal sky.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

There’s news about a promotion. Meeting friends forms an important part of the day. Relationship karmas are balanced perfectly.

Cosmic tip: Be compassionate and understanding. This is all that’s required.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Advice from an elder may sound old fashioned, but is based on native common sense. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate losing inches from the body- but not with food!