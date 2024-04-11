Horoscope today, April 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 12.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
What seems to be the right decision to make is put on hold since an unexpected event rears its head. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Make a new friend via a mutual friend.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Keeping a sense of balance and practicality helps put views across in a manner which is not hurtful. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in serene and natural surroundings often.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Do something if feeling professionally at a disadvantage; study further, attend webinars/seminars, read helpful books.
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on your own life. Just live and let live.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Faith in gut instincts is great (be practical too). Don’t interfere in lives of younger family members, allowing them to learn from experience.
Cosmic tip: Work towards a balance between being generous and stingy.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Doing what is right even when difficult speaks for ethics and continued mode of behaviour. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay within circumstances that are comfortable and bring a feeling of being in control.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Keep anger so controlled that energy vibes are calm. Some have met their soulmate, but there’s still a waiting period.
Cosmic tip: Transfer positive affirmations to the universe’s energy vibes.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
All plans are on hold till a new project/deal is signed. Just be patient.
Cosmic tip: Accept life as it is, if unwilling to take a stand. Don’t complain or play the martyr.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Not being ready to give a commitment for marriage is fine, as long as you are sure about what’s not wanted.
Cosmic tip: Collect scattered thoughts placing practicalities in the correct order.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dealing with competition is a given, so be intelligent about it. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Put a full stop to impulsive behaviour, mentally harking back to the time when a resolution was made.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new love is based on aspects are important for you. Today is favourable for financial decisions/signing papers.
Cosmic tip: Be clear about what isn’t acceptable before setting down terms and conditions.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Not repeating relationship mistakes is wise, but don’t be too rigid about what’s acceptable.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with cash and valuables, not allowing your mind to get distracted.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Making the most of what life has to offer—even financially—is a great mindset to nurture. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Bid goodbye to self-doubt and a feeling of slight inferiority about yourself.