Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 12: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 12.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

What seems to be the right decision to make is put on hold since an unexpected event rears its head. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Make a new friend via a mutual friend.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keeping a sense of balance and practicality helps put views across in a manner which is not hurtful. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in serene and natural surroundings often.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Do something if feeling professionally at a disadvantage; study further, attend webinars/seminars, read helpful books.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on your own life. Just live and let live.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Faith in gut instincts is great (be practical too). Don’t interfere in lives of younger family members, allowing them to learn from experience.

Cosmic tip: Work towards a balance between being generous and stingy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Doing what is right even when difficult speaks for ethics and continued mode of behaviour. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay within circumstances that are comfortable and bring a feeling of being in control.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Keep anger so controlled that energy vibes are calm. Some have met their soulmate, but there’s still a waiting period.

Cosmic tip: Transfer positive affirmations to the universe’s energy vibes.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

All plans are on hold till a new project/deal is signed. Just be patient.

Cosmic tip: Accept life as it is, if unwilling to take a stand. Don’t complain or play the martyr.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Not being ready to give a commitment for marriage is fine, as long as you are sure about what’s not wanted.

Cosmic tip: Collect scattered thoughts placing practicalities in the correct order.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Dealing with competition is a given, so be intelligent about it. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Put a full stop to impulsive behaviour, mentally harking back to the time when a resolution was made.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A new love is based on aspects are important for you. Today is favourable for financial decisions/signing papers.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about what isn’t acceptable before setting down terms and conditions.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Not repeating relationship mistakes is wise, but don’t be too rigid about what’s acceptable.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with cash and valuables, not allowing your mind to get distracted.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making the most of what life has to offer—even financially—is a great mindset to nurture. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Bid goodbye to self-doubt and a feeling of slight inferiority about yourself.