Horoscope today, April 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A change of residence or renting office space is revealed. Consciously try to strengthen the relationship.

Cosmic tip: Allow a situation to evolve in its own time. Don’t rush it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoy working a hundred percent. Have a good time being in the moment. Just remain aware on what you choose to do.

Cosmic tip: Hone intuition with meditation. (Just concentrate on breathing.)

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Newly married Geminis reaffirm their love and commitment to each other several times. Family members come over for tea.

Cosmic tip: Make quality time for yourself on a regular basis.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Make use of an opportunity to strengthen position at work even more. Patiently wait for news.

Cosmic tip: Maintain emotional stability in the face of a relationship that begins suddenly.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Seek out creative, but legal solutions about financial hurdles to relieve stress and worry.

Cosmic tip: Nudge goals along by working hard and thinking in a positive manner to manifest them.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Pay attention to minute detailing when working on a new project/ assignment.

Cosmic tip: Make time to view light frothy movies you love. You must make some down time for yourself.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Minimize concerns into smaller, easier to deal with segments if trying to restructure finances to increase financial flow.

Cosmic tip: Do consult the doctor if insomnia is an issue suddenly.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Proving yourself to be right is essential. What is more important is maintaining a compassionate and kind hearted attitude.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a low profile as advised by the Tarot.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Receiving assistance and a turning point for issues not created by you is revealed. Be grateful.

Cosmic tip: Accept the process of letting go, though circumstances forced making certain karmas.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Family harmony is important, but equally important for all members is to get their voice and opinions heard. Don over- step self-created frontiers.

Cosmic tip: Share a friend’s pain and misery.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Money owed to you is returned in smaller amounts.

Cosmic tip: Visualize a river of money from which you take as much as you need. The important word is ‘need’ not ‘want’.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work is substantial and gratifying. Karma helps out by smoothening tattered edges of life.

Cosmic tip: Be honest about the basic you. Trying to please everyone is a waste of time.