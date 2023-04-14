Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today April 14 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, April 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 14 April,2023 12:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 14.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Don’t complicate a relationship which is evolving in such a beautiful manner. Keep track of expenses to cut down unnecessary expenditure.
Cosmic tip: Make a conscious effort to change a habit.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A positive legality about property is revealed. Be discreetly cautious and tactful when dealing with a possessive friend.
Cosmic tip: Elude making a mistake by considering all angles of an issue.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Further tweak an already perfected idea (according to you). A relationship frustration ends.
Cosmic tip: Make it a habit to repeat positive affirmations every morning as soon as you wake up.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A compromise is not always 50/50, or even 40/60. It can also be 30/70 and work perfectly in this case.
Cosmic tip: Change an unnecessarily assertive stance to improve a relationship.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The day is ideal for just getting down to work as soon as you arrive at the office.
Cosmic tip: What you’ve yearned for, shows unmistakable signs of manifesting.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Consciously make positive karmas, then forget about them. The universe gives karmic justice when the time is right.
Cosmic tip: Keep guidelines in mind while setting a new benchmark for work.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Completing important work gets precedence over all else. The boss (or you) maybe in an impatient mood.
Cosmic tip: Don’t trust blindly. Allow the person enough time to prove loyalty.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Consider a job offer. Graciously glide in the ebb and flow of life’s episodes.
Cosmic tip: A confluence of circumstances help make decisions which take life up a couple of notches.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
R and R time is as important as working; so do make regular time for yourself. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Notice how health influences moods and even decisions.


CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Intuition about a friend is correct. Take appropriate action. Share decisions equally if in a business partnership.
Cosmic tip: Try to enjoy the family function, even if you’d rather be elsewhere..

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Thinking before speaking works wonders for a yet to begin relationship. Being just friends for now is revealed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t break any rules- even if you can. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Some may consider relocation. Discuss this idea instead of feeling frustrated or angry.
Cosmic tip: Make time for yourself to just relax, doing nothing, if that is what brings happiness.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK