Horoscope today, April 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 14.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Don’t complicate a relationship which is evolving in such a beautiful manner. Keep track of expenses to cut down unnecessary expenditure.
Cosmic tip: Make a conscious effort to change a habit.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A positive legality about property is revealed. Be discreetly cautious and tactful when dealing with a possessive friend.
Cosmic tip: Elude making a mistake by considering all angles of an issue.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Further tweak an already perfected idea (according to you). A relationship frustration ends.
Cosmic tip: Make it a habit to repeat positive affirmations every morning as soon as you wake up.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A compromise is not always 50/50, or even 40/60. It can also be 30/70 and work perfectly in this case.
Cosmic tip: Change an unnecessarily assertive stance to improve a relationship.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The day is ideal for just getting down to work as soon as you arrive at the office.
Cosmic tip: What you’ve yearned for, shows unmistakable signs of manifesting.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Consciously make positive karmas, then forget about them. The universe gives karmic justice when the time is right.
Cosmic tip: Keep guidelines in mind while setting a new benchmark for work.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Completing important work gets precedence over all else. The boss (or you) maybe in an impatient mood.
Cosmic tip: Don’t trust blindly. Allow the person enough time to prove loyalty.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Consider a job offer. Graciously glide in the ebb and flow of life’s episodes.
Cosmic tip: A confluence of circumstances help make decisions which take life up a couple of notches.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
R and R time is as important as working; so do make regular time for yourself. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Notice how health influences moods and even decisions.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Intuition about a friend is correct. Take appropriate action. Share decisions equally if in a business partnership.
Cosmic tip: Try to enjoy the family function, even if you’d rather be elsewhere..
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Thinking before speaking works wonders for a yet to begin relationship. Being just friends for now is revealed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t break any rules- even if you can.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Some may consider relocation. Discuss this idea instead of feeling frustrated or angry.
Cosmic tip: Make time for yourself to just relax, doing nothing, if that is what brings happiness.