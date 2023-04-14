Horoscope today, April 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 14.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Don’t complicate a relationship which is evolving in such a beautiful manner. Keep track of expenses to cut down unnecessary expenditure.

Cosmic tip: Make a conscious effort to change a habit.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A positive legality about property is revealed. Be discreetly cautious and tactful when dealing with a possessive friend.

Cosmic tip: Elude making a mistake by considering all angles of an issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Further tweak an already perfected idea (according to you). A relationship frustration ends.

Cosmic tip: Make it a habit to repeat positive affirmations every morning as soon as you wake up.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A compromise is not always 50/50, or even 40/60. It can also be 30/70 and work perfectly in this case.

Cosmic tip: Change an unnecessarily assertive stance to improve a relationship.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The day is ideal for just getting down to work as soon as you arrive at the office.

Cosmic tip: What you’ve yearned for, shows unmistakable signs of manifesting.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Consciously make positive karmas, then forget about them. The universe gives karmic justice when the time is right.

Cosmic tip: Keep guidelines in mind while setting a new benchmark for work.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Completing important work gets precedence over all else. The boss (or you) maybe in an impatient mood.

Cosmic tip: Don’t trust blindly. Allow the person enough time to prove loyalty.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Consider a job offer. Graciously glide in the ebb and flow of life’s episodes.

Cosmic tip: A confluence of circumstances help make decisions which take life up a couple of notches.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

R and R time is as important as working; so do make regular time for yourself. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Notice how health influences moods and even decisions.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Intuition about a friend is correct. Take appropriate action. Share decisions equally if in a business partnership.

Cosmic tip: Try to enjoy the family function, even if you’d rather be elsewhere..

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Thinking before speaking works wonders for a yet to begin relationship. Being just friends for now is revealed. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t break any rules- even if you can.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some may consider relocation. Discuss this idea instead of feeling frustrated or angry.

Cosmic tip: Make time for yourself to just relax, doing nothing, if that is what brings happiness.