Horoscope today, April 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Work through self-created blocks and restrictions, because you always play fair when competing with colleagues for an impressive project.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with loved ones to destress.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Buying or renting office space is possible. Share information on a need to know basis.

Cosmic tip: Follow instincts even if you feel this is being too sceptical or agitated.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those in a new relationship may feel emotionally manipulated at having to give a commitment.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if unmindfully indulging in passive resistance. Just express your sincere thoughts.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Be willing to compromise and meet halfway during a negotiation. A contract signed proves your formidable worth once again.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic bond of great joy and tenderness.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Transparency in dealing with clients and sharing details with the team keeps morale high.

Cosmic tip: Don’t let overconfidence derail what seems to be moving in the right direction.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Listening to the advice of an elder is right according to making positive karma.

Cosmic tip: Send a prayer of thanks to God/the universe as a misunderstanding is resolved.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Questioning past beliefs bring a realisation of having chosen the path in question of your own free will. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Avoid obsessing into a high anxiety mode.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Preparations to attend a destination wedding are in full swing. Enjoy yourself.

Cosmic tip: Remember life falls into place at the right cosmic timing, which is different for all people.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work at the office moves at a snail’s pace, which is fine, too. A radical decision is made about an issue.

Cosmic tip: Counsel yourself with practical advice usually reserved for others.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You are in a good mood since all is well between you and your beloved spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Simplify daily life to make some time to pursue a hobby.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Honest communication in relationships is important, even in a difficult one.

Cosmic tip: Immediately shrug off someone who wants you to do something that falls in a grey area.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

What brings peace in this turbulent time is knowing that love is real and lasting.

Cosmic tip: Regularly get rid of clutter at home to keep energies fresh and positive.