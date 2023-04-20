Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Shared karma can be worked through by giving and receiving emotional strength. Be forceful if feeling taken advantage of.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with nature to feel revitalized.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A new project is slightly tricky since it has to be handled from a completely different angle.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a rush. Wait till there is more clarity in an issue.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Face the future with unshakeable belief that all will work out for your best. Be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be on a treadmill to try and control life and circumstances.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Meeting an ‘ex’ leaves you cold (that’s such a pleasant surprise!). Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Be sure facts are correct and true before having a face-off with someone.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

That you are being so resolute about what you desire creates a tumultuous situation among family members. Be determined.

Cosmic tip: Keep practising till you perfect a new life skill.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Today is excellent for making legal decisions after holding discussions and making adjustments. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make some changes in the daily routine to draw in newer energy.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Ideally, friendship and business shouldn’t overlap each other. Accept an issue that blew out of proportion as a learning experience.

Cosmic tip: Spend a few days out of town to bring clarity.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Singles enter a karmic cycle for meeting new people. Focus on sending your wishes out to the universe.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a low feeling, a cough or a cold.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life moves ahead in magical ways once you surrender the need to control. Happier days gradually approach in mini waves.

Cosmic tip: Keep alternatives fluid and a plan B in place.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Waking up slightly late and then fending off repeated delays is so annoying.

Cosmic tip: Deal with a disappointment in a mature manner. Wait for something better to manifest.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Take the pressure off financial difficulties by making simple and straightforward decisions. Regularly get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Calmly deal with a surprising turn of events with your usual sangfroid.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Just be peaceful, focusing on achievements and learning from frustrations and setbacks. This attitude draws in some unusual karmic wonders.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a telephone call to distress you.