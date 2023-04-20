Horoscope today, April 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 20.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Shared karma can be worked through by giving and receiving emotional strength. Be forceful if feeling taken advantage of.
Cosmic tip: Spend time with nature to feel revitalized.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A new project is slightly tricky since it has to be handled from a completely different angle.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be in a rush. Wait till there is more clarity in an issue.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Face the future with unshakeable belief that all will work out for your best. Be peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be on a treadmill to try and control life and circumstances.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Meeting an ‘ex’ leaves you cold (that’s such a pleasant surprise!). Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be sure facts are correct and true before having a face-off with someone.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
That you are being so resolute about what you desire creates a tumultuous situation among family members. Be determined.
Cosmic tip: Keep practising till you perfect a new life skill.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Today is excellent for making legal decisions after holding discussions and making adjustments. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make some changes in the daily routine to draw in newer energy.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Ideally, friendship and business shouldn’t overlap each other. Accept an issue that blew out of proportion as a learning experience.
Cosmic tip: Spend a few days out of town to bring clarity.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Singles enter a karmic cycle for meeting new people. Focus on sending your wishes out to the universe.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore a low feeling, a cough or a cold.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Life moves ahead in magical ways once you surrender the need to control. Happier days gradually approach in mini waves.
Cosmic tip: Keep alternatives fluid and a plan B in place.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Waking up slightly late and then fending off repeated delays is so annoying.
Cosmic tip: Deal with a disappointment in a mature manner. Wait for something better to manifest.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Take the pressure off financial difficulties by making simple and straightforward decisions. Regularly get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Calmly deal with a surprising turn of events with your usual sangfroid.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Just be peaceful, focusing on achievements and learning from frustrations and setbacks. This attitude draws in some unusual karmic wonders.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow a telephone call to distress you.