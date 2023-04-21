Horoscope today, April 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 21.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Regular networking brings in added business. This karmic cycle favours broadening business horizons. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow yourself to be side-tracked with a lot of unnecessary details.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A legal document requires your signature. Self-employed Taureans find work coming in almost like an avalanche. This is good news.
Cosmic tip: Lessen intake of fizzy drinks and caffeine.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Let the past rest in eternal peace. Discuss issues which have a bearing on everyday life with your spouse/partner.
Cosmic tip: Don’t follow crazy diet trends. Be sensible.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Sidestep a small accident by driving with awareness. Some buy/rent premises. A friend’s idea could lead to a business partnership.
Cosmic tip: Overtiring yourself must be avoided.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A karmic relationship that has its roots in a previous lifetime blossoms when least expected. Eat nutritious home cooked food.
Cosmic tip: Say a prayer from the heart for a friend.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
You feel good about work, whether it’s the same old boring routine or dealing with something new, demanding and stimulating.
Cosmic tip: Ensure giving your best even to mundane work.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Your spouse/partner may experience a slight twinge of jealousy or feel worried about your behaviour. Be aware.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of body language and the signals it sends.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Singles enter a karmic cycle of making new friends. This is a lucky phase. Don’t take it for granted.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discredit a friend who passes on some information.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be practical, choosing projects with care, scheduling enough time for each. Unexpected money is received.
Cosmic tip: Absorb vitamin D by spending at least 15 minutes in direct sunlight.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Let go of the desire to instigate a confrontation. This subject is truly unimportant.
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative towards people who help the day move forward on oiled wheels.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be true and honest towards loved ones. Someone may calculatingly mislead you. Invest finances only in safe schemes.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be indifferent and disdainful towards what is the truth.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Expect a breakthrough after living through a karmic cycle which was the ultimate test of patience. A new business is inaugurated.
Cosmic tip: Only use legal and accepted methods of work.