Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 25 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 25.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep expenses under control. Count your blessings one by one every single day without fail.

Cosmic tip: Embrace an unavoidable delay as this brings a workable solution about an issue.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Are you investing more than the required amount in a new business? Someone from the past gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Reward yourself generously without feeling guilty about it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Mentally work out how to approach the boss to negotiate a raise in salary. Keep yourself updated about long term investments.

Cosmic tip: Keep that special relationship loving and devoted.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s usually clarity in hindsight, but you did your best in the given circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Come to terms with the past and not being able to change it, come what may.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Be careful if handling investments for others. Updating present knowledge helps guide career to a higher level.

Cosmic tip: Exercise freewill if quite certain of the direction you want to take life.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Accept yourself unconditionally to heal some karmic wounds. A karmic balance manifests, though not immediately apparent.

Cosmic tip: Approach a frustrating blockage by dealing with it in a positive manner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A meeting with the top bosses involves a certain amount of professional etiquette. Discuss this with your immediate boss.

Cosmic tip: Take time out for a friend you’ve not met for sometime.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Double check e-mails / other correspondence before sending. Working an extra-long day is inevitable today.

Cosmic tip: Avoid career stagnation by being willing to listen to input from others.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Remember the past, yet live in the present moment. Don’t do any last minute work while traveling for an appointment.

Cosmic tip: Make decisions according to present day standards and requirements.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Events are in your favour but don’t allow a discussion to become an ego issue.

Cosmic tip: Have faith in God/ the universe to sashay through this baffling karmic cycle.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making a hard hitting decision influences how the next karmic cycle pans out. Life gets better now in mini steps.

Cosmic tip: Make an impromptu plan for a mini holiday.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Social life slows down a little due to work challenges. A delayed business transaction goes through finally. Patience pays off.

Cosmic tip: Be extra careful you don’t end up being misunderstood.