Horoscope today, April 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 April,2023 04:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 26.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A new friend made brings an instant recognition of having known each other in a previous lifetime, too. Something positive happens today.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of abundance.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Vibes are a little unsettled at work, so just remain focused on your own agenda. 
Cosmic tip: Seek opinions of people you respect as being wise, yet worldly wise.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Circumstances your mind and soul craves for manifest in the blink of an eye. The universe sends blessings when you send out positive thoughts. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive, with no strings attached.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A sociable person at heart; you love making connections with new people. Ask yourself if you are socialising obsessively.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this vindication but keep attitude kind and generous.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Keep your perspective in mind when making a business decision.
Cosmic tip: Figure out why you don’t like to hear an opposing point of view, no matter how well meant.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
God/the universe’s blessings are with you always. A bureaucratic legality is in your favour. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Decide to be more outspoken than you normally are.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Consider a career opportunity which emerges suddenly. Deal peacefully with everyday work and chores.
Cosmic tip: Say a word of thanks for all that is going right in life.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Time to let go of what isn’t necessary in life. Be ruthless about this. Welcome this change.
Cosmic tip: Work out an exercise plan to maintain a daily healthy routine.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Experiencing true love has been earned by making positive karma. Reconnecting with friends from the past comes with several surprises.
Cosmic tip: Rejuvenate by spending time in natural surroundings.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Remain firm with your views. Don’t be defensive about this aspect of your personality. There’s an unexpected addition to the family.
Cosmic tip: Reciprocate honestly when asked for your opinion.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Strength of character shines through whenever an important decision has to be made. Use time wisely since it’s a busy day today.
Cosmic tip: Walk away from an unhealthy situation.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
The next karmic cycle is one of clarity that shows very clearly where life is headed. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Change your mind but without compromising on personal ethics.

