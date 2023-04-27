Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Unavoidable delays don’t actually slow down the day, but it’s an irritating scenario that has to be tolerated.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the humour in a family drama. It’s almost a satire.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Shop around for cost effective options if there’s a feeling of being over charged.

Cosmic tip: Just trust, believing life is meant to be this way and is on the right path.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A family conference nosedives into one of hostility and suspicion. Reassure positive intentions even if taken with a pinch of salt.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate true love when lucky enough to find it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Work just piles up, though you are happy as this translates into more income. Life is wonderful.

Cosmic tip: Continue with the new diet to ensure higher energy levels.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Singles enter the marriage dasha. Financial goals appear nearer and easier to reach. A new business flourishes.

Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about altering a decision after discussing it.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Uncomfortable family vibes ease off in a day or two. Intuition nudges you about a lucky break.

Cosmic tip: Work out a budget even though you are usually careful about expenses.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You know exactly what needs to be done about a low feeling. Engage in an activity which makes you feel happy.

Cosmic tip: Consciously cut down on eating fast foods often.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some host visiting relatives. A huge argument suddenly erupts with the spouse/ partner. Apologise quickly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in a court case. Opt for an out of court settlement.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Unexpected expenses are dealt with easily. There’s good news from a sibling. This time favours renewing contracts, applying for a visa, etc.

Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with your beloved.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle nudges an indulgent universe to manifest your wishes. Shop around for an economical supplier for your business.

Cosmic tip: Build this relationship on a foundation of trust and sincerity.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Drastically cut down on caffeine intake as well as colas and other soft drinks. Listen to wise advice.

Cosmic tip: Don’t settle for conclusions just because there are no tangible answers.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Changes in living style are inevitable since there’s another person involved. It’s fine to disagree, but don’t get personal.

Cosmic tip: Be just a little bit detached in the relationship.