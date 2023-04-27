Horoscope today, April 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 27.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Unavoidable delays don’t actually slow down the day, but it’s an irritating scenario that has to be tolerated.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the humour in a family drama. It’s almost a satire.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Shop around for cost effective options if there’s a feeling of being over charged.
Cosmic tip: Just trust, believing life is meant to be this way and is on the right path.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A family conference nosedives into one of hostility and suspicion. Reassure positive intentions even if taken with a pinch of salt.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate true love when lucky enough to find it.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Work just piles up, though you are happy as this translates into more income. Life is wonderful.
Cosmic tip: Continue with the new diet to ensure higher energy levels.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Singles enter the marriage dasha. Financial goals appear nearer and easier to reach. A new business flourishes.
Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about altering a decision after discussing it.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Uncomfortable family vibes ease off in a day or two. Intuition nudges you about a lucky break.
Cosmic tip: Work out a budget even though you are usually careful about expenses.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You know exactly what needs to be done about a low feeling. Engage in an activity which makes you feel happy.
Cosmic tip: Consciously cut down on eating fast foods often.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some host visiting relatives. A huge argument suddenly erupts with the spouse/ partner. Apologise quickly.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in a court case. Opt for an out of court settlement.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Unexpected expenses are dealt with easily. There’s good news from a sibling. This time favours renewing contracts, applying for a visa, etc.
Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with your beloved.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle nudges an indulgent universe to manifest your wishes. Shop around for an economical supplier for your business.
Cosmic tip: Build this relationship on a foundation of trust and sincerity.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Drastically cut down on caffeine intake as well as colas and other soft drinks. Listen to wise advice.
Cosmic tip: Don’t settle for conclusions just because there are no tangible answers.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Changes in living style are inevitable since there’s another person involved. It’s fine to disagree, but don’t get personal.
Cosmic tip: Be just a little bit detached in the relationship.