Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Two weeks after demolition, foundries mushroom again at Kharani Road'
Delhi Court to pronounce order on Manish Sisodia bail in ED case on April 28
SC modifies 2022 order on ESZ around national parks, sanctuaries
Thane: Export firm director held for duping bizman from Malaysia of Rs 1 cr
Man booked for 'objectionable' social media post on Jitendra Awhad
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today April 27 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, April 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 27 April,2023 12:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, April 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 27.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Unavoidable delays don’t actually slow down the day, but it’s an irritating scenario that has to be tolerated.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the humour in a family drama. It’s almost a satire.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Shop around for cost effective options if there’s a feeling of being over charged.
Cosmic tip: Just trust, believing life is meant to be this way and is on the right path.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A family conference nosedives into one of hostility and suspicion. Reassure positive intentions even if taken with a pinch of salt.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate true love when lucky enough to find it.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Work just piles up, though you are happy as this translates into more income. Life is wonderful.
Cosmic tip: Continue with the new diet to ensure higher energy levels.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Singles enter the marriage dasha. Financial goals appear nearer and easier to reach. A new business flourishes.
Cosmic tip: Keep an open mind about altering a decision after discussing it.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Uncomfortable family vibes ease off in a day or two. Intuition nudges you about a lucky break.
Cosmic tip: Work out a budget even though you are usually careful about expenses.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You know exactly what needs to be done about a low feeling. Engage in an activity which makes you feel happy.
Cosmic tip: Consciously cut down on eating fast foods often.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some host visiting relatives. A huge argument suddenly erupts with the spouse/ partner. Apologise quickly. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in a court case. Opt for an out of court settlement.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Unexpected expenses are dealt with easily. There’s good news from a sibling. This time favours renewing contracts, applying for a visa, etc.
Cosmic tip: Spend quality time with your beloved.


CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle nudges an indulgent universe to manifest your wishes. Shop around for an economical supplier for your business.
Cosmic tip: Build this relationship on a foundation of trust and sincerity.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Drastically cut down on caffeine intake as well as colas and other soft drinks. Listen to wise advice.
Cosmic tip: Don’t settle for conclusions just because there are no tangible answers.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Changes in living style are inevitable since there’s another person involved. It’s fine to disagree, but don’t get personal.
Cosmic tip: Be just a little bit detached in the relationship.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK