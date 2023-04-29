Horoscope today, April 29 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A karmic cycle of obstructions can be easier to deal with by taking quick decisions.

Cosmic tip: Give complete attention to a family member when giving suggestions about an assessment.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Live a simple life, refusing when you feel taken advantage of (don’t feel bad about this either).

Cosmic tip: Be true to personal ethics, principles and beliefs. Health is good.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

You have to consciously pull the mind back to completing work at the office. Love is a delightful feeling.

Cosmic tip: Bells of passion ring a beautiful melody just for you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Focus on what has to be completed in the morning. Living in the past or the future is a waste of time.

Cosmic tip: Take responsibility and accountability for decisions taken.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Patiently maintain a positive attitude as some situations are not in your control. Choose the best method to settle an argument.

Cosmic tip: Keep emphasis on being as independent as possible.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Use optimistic words when discussing home and professional life. Prudent spending habits are a good lifestyle choice.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive feelings even if common sense says otherwise.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

An unexpected opportunity at work helps cement and escalate hierarchy position. Enjoy this.

Cosmic tip: Nourish your body with freshly cooked food that includes fruits, veggies, nuts and digestible grain.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A gift is an unexpected surprise. Innovative ideas about promoting a new product may be well ahead of their time.

Cosmic tip: Verbally appreciate your spouse/ partner for walking the talk.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Emphasis must be on what helps create positive karma. Time is favourable for bureaucratic permissions, renewing contracts, etc.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully walk away from what doesn’t help you in any way.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Intelligently, quickly side-step an unnecessary conversation/ argument. Some self-employed Capricorns may intentionally slow down networking.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be bogged down with guilt about regularly making time for yourself.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Handle money carefully if in charge of office finances. A client delays giving the ‘go ahead’ signal.

Cosmic tip: Make the first move towards some social service you’ve wanted to initiate.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A meeting at work is a waste of time with no decision taken. A slow moving karmic cycle ends tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Be loving, forgive generously to stabilize the relationship.