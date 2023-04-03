Horoscope today, April 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

One idea may remain just that unless approached in a logical far thinking manner.

Cosmic tip: Permit karma to take centre stage, allowing a relationship to find the right balance.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s recognition and appreciation at work. Helping a friend to set up home keeps you busy.

Cosmic tip: Focus on doing your duty to the best of your abilities.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Work towards getting more clarity if given the choice of a temporary transfer to another branch office/ city.

Cosmic tip: Consider a reconciliation carefully. Will it actually work this time?

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Beware against making impulsive choices. Look for solutions instead of chasing rainbows. A legality is unexpectedly in your favour. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make time to relax every day.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Learn to compartmentalize life, being able to concentrate on just one aspect as and when required. Appreciate advice in the right spirit.

Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with positive energy and people.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles attract an all-encompassing love. Life is good. Misplacing keys, documents, etc., may be due to heightened happiness.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy life which is passing through a positive karmic cycle.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You hear unofficial news about a raise in salary. Don’t speak to anyone about it just yet.

Cosmic tip: Trust intuition. It has always guided you in the right direction.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Resolve differences of opinion in a relationship. Having opposing viewpoints is also normal. Choose a compromise acceptable to both.

Cosmic tip: Be careful what you wish for. It may actually manifest.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle is for consolidating finances, spending only on needs and not wants.

Cosmic tip: Let go of guilt as you’ve done your best to mend a broken friendship.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A karmic relationship is at a crossroads. Don’t ignore joint pain.

Cosmic tip: Believe different information that is received. Actually all messages validate each other, if you consider them carefully.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A mature relationship comes with total acceptance and blissful togetherness. Your wishes and prayers about a sensitive subject manifest soon.

Cosmic tip: Choose to be happy instead of unhappy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Work pressures are high, but you are super organized and can deal with them.

Cosmic tip: Regain the ability to just be, enjoying the moment for what it’s worth.



