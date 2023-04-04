Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2023 12:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An important decision is made (you’ve been avoiding it so far). A message transforms this day into an extraordinary one. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware if the person’s actions reflect words spoken.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Don’t be in a hurry to make a decision. A legality will ultimately be favourable. 
Cosmic tip: Look for areas of compatibility. A sense of humour is very important, as are ethics.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A long expected bank transfer manifests. A deal signed today is good reason for a celebration.
Cosmic tip: Do share conversations from the soul level. Remember tomorrow is a working day.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Physical distance with your spouse partner is easily bridged with a video call. Consider several opportunities which guide the business forward.
Cosmic tip: Don’t nurture unrealistic feelings.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A job offer sounded great, but on second thoughts, not so great.
Cosmic tip: Be loving and patient with elders. Keep in mind that we all age sooner or later.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Life works best when each karmic cycle is taken as a means to move forward spiritually..
Cosmic tip: Don’t overdo jealousy and possessiveness. Just a touch of it feels good though.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Sift and sort through immaterial facts and data, honing in on information that matters.
Cosmic tip: Keep holiday time for family. There are enough distractions in life as it is.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
This is the time to relax for a couple of days till you get back to the demanding everyday of life.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy the achievement of completing a momentous goal.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Co-dependency and equality in the relationship keeps it on track and happy. Concentrate on completing smaller chunks of work.
Cosmic tip: Modify the diet and exercise routine as advised.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Increased workload requires razor sharp focus to complete. A fertile period begins for younger Capricorns.
Cosmic tip: Forgive and let go of some issues which aren’t important in the larger picture.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Acknowledge the truth by having a clear perspective about the actual story. Eat home cooked nutritious food.
Cosmic tip: Be guarded about what you say around people you instinctively mistrust.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
This karmic cycle is favourable for resolving property issues of any kind. Singles befriend someone who is worldly-wise and intelligent.
Cosmic tip: Refrain from trying to get even with someone.

