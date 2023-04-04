Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An important decision is made (you’ve been avoiding it so far). A message transforms this day into an extraordinary one.

Cosmic tip: Be aware if the person’s actions reflect words spoken.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t be in a hurry to make a decision. A legality will ultimately be favourable.

Cosmic tip: Look for areas of compatibility. A sense of humour is very important, as are ethics.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A long expected bank transfer manifests. A deal signed today is good reason for a celebration.

Cosmic tip: Do share conversations from the soul level. Remember tomorrow is a working day.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Physical distance with your spouse partner is easily bridged with a video call. Consider several opportunities which guide the business forward.

Cosmic tip: Don’t nurture unrealistic feelings.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A job offer sounded great, but on second thoughts, not so great.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and patient with elders. Keep in mind that we all age sooner or later.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Life works best when each karmic cycle is taken as a means to move forward spiritually..

Cosmic tip: Don’t overdo jealousy and possessiveness. Just a touch of it feels good though.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Sift and sort through immaterial facts and data, honing in on information that matters.

Cosmic tip: Keep holiday time for family. There are enough distractions in life as it is.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This is the time to relax for a couple of days till you get back to the demanding everyday of life.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy the achievement of completing a momentous goal.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Co-dependency and equality in the relationship keeps it on track and happy. Concentrate on completing smaller chunks of work.

Cosmic tip: Modify the diet and exercise routine as advised.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Increased workload requires razor sharp focus to complete. A fertile period begins for younger Capricorns.

Cosmic tip: Forgive and let go of some issues which aren’t important in the larger picture.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Acknowledge the truth by having a clear perspective about the actual story. Eat home cooked nutritious food.

Cosmic tip: Be guarded about what you say around people you instinctively mistrust.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This karmic cycle is favourable for resolving property issues of any kind. Singles befriend someone who is worldly-wise and intelligent.

Cosmic tip: Refrain from trying to get even with someone.



