Updated on: 06 April,2023 12:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 6: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 6.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Money lent, which you had written off as a karmic debt is returned.
Cosmic tip: Distance and detach yourself from drama unfolding around you. Luckily you are no part of it.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Life is good, you have nothing to complain about.
Cosmic tip: Spend time with people on the same wavelength as you (they don’t gossip, put down people, spread rumours, etc.).


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A karmic cycle of reuniting with your spouse/partner begins. Valuable news received deserves a celebration.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of reaping what you’ve sown in the past. Gracefully accept it.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A past financial decision needs to be reassessed. Remember, you are never too old to learn something new every day.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate family who are your source of strength.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Enquiries from prospective clients are received. Follow them up at once with the next logical step.
Cosmic tip: Maintain the love and caring with family. Be a little less critical.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A better time begins with faster changing circumstances which require making quick decisions. Do get enough sleep. 
Cosmic tip: Forgive someone who has let you down after giving complete assurance.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Unexpected expenses are dealt with immediately. Make sure the team is focused on work to be completed today. Get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Keep health and fitness routine on track.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Scorpios in a relationship are ready to give and receive a commitment.
Cosmic tip: Shun a myopic attitude towards the future. Life is unfolding as it is meant to.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dealing with a situation differently than someone else is an invaluable learning lesson. Be respectful.
Cosmic tip: Make a priority list every day, working down it in a systematic manner.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The Tarot highlights property matters and all that it involves. Continue to maintain this image in society which is so important for everyone.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this flow of prosperity.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
The mindset is happy and contented.
Cosmic tip: Give yourself the gift of being able to let go of what is not important in life, or at least for the moment.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
There’s good news about children (if any). Plan a celebration as a surprise. Astute financial planning shows positive results.
Cosmic tip: Insist the person explain each point that was mentioned.

