Horoscope today, April 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Double check e-mails and hard copies of letters carefully before sending them.

Cosmic tip: Allow past memories to let go of this stranglehold on you. Be kind to yourself.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Make safe long term investments. Ask your spouse/ partner (in an affectionate manner) what is troubling him/ her.

Cosmic tip: Change this thinking which soothes you into inertia and inactivity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Someone you meet through work turns out to be an ex college friend. Discuss a deal in detail (don’t rush).

Cosmic tip: Meet friends with whom you have something in common.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

How to manage and legalize a relationship may still be bewildering. Seek advice from a trusted mentor.

Cosmic tip: Allow laughter and joy to be a part of daily life.

Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Buying/ selling property is possible. A friend may need company to visit a nearby town.

Cosmic tip: Let strong determination and utter faith be on full display till you achieve success.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Reading legal documents is the fundamental and necessary work done today. The original idea didn’t work. This one surely will.

Cosmic tip: Change your attitude to magically change a relationship.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

What may seem unfair is actually in balance according to karmic laws for humans.

Cosmic tip: Let it be if someone behaves strangely with you. Everyone has their moods.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Listen to sensible level-headed advice being given by someone who has no personal agenda in it. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be perceptive about what is actually being conveyed.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles receive an interesting marriage proposal. Give equal weight to home life and career, not neglecting one for the other.

Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving unexpected manna from heaven.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle favours increased income. Trust the universe to maintain this winning streak. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make time to meet a friend who has been travelling excessively.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Mutual love, support and a non-judgmental attitude keep the relationship as strong as ever. Select options wisely.

Cosmic tip: Be pragmatic and level headed while talking to a junior.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

That you are being taken for granted refuses to ebb away. Creating distance brings clarity. Travel brings the much needed time for yourself.

Cosmic tip: Don’t combine business and friendship.