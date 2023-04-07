Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 07 April,2023 04:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 7.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Double check e-mails and hard copies of letters carefully before sending them.
Cosmic tip: Allow past memories to let go of this stranglehold on you. Be kind to yourself.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Make safe long term investments. Ask your spouse/ partner (in an affectionate manner) what is troubling him/ her.
Cosmic tip: Change this thinking which soothes you into inertia and inactivity.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Someone you meet through work turns out to be an ex college friend. Discuss a deal in detail (don’t rush).
Cosmic tip: Meet friends with whom you have something in common.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
How to manage and legalize a relationship may still be bewildering. Seek advice from a trusted mentor.
Cosmic tip: Allow laughter and joy to be a part of daily life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Buying/ selling property is possible. A friend may need company to visit a nearby town.
Cosmic tip: Let strong determination and utter faith be on full display till you achieve success.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Reading legal documents is the fundamental and necessary work done today. The original idea didn’t work. This one surely will.
Cosmic tip: Change your attitude to magically change a relationship.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
What may seem unfair is actually in balance according to karmic laws for humans.
Cosmic tip: Let it be if someone behaves strangely with you. Everyone has their moods.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Listen to sensible level-headed advice being given by someone who has no personal agenda in it. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Be perceptive about what is actually being conveyed.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles receive an interesting marriage proposal. Give equal weight to home life and career, not neglecting one for the other.
Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving unexpected manna from heaven.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle favours increased income. Trust the universe to maintain this winning streak. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make time to meet a friend who has been travelling excessively.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Mutual love, support and a non-judgmental attitude keep the relationship as strong as ever. Select options wisely.
Cosmic tip: Be pragmatic and level headed while talking to a junior.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
That you are being taken for granted refuses to ebb away. Creating distance brings clarity. Travel brings the much needed time for yourself.
Cosmic tip: Don’t combine business and friendship. 

mumbai mumbai news news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

