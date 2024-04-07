Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 08 April,2024 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Investing in real estate has proved to be a good decision. Today is favourable for making joint decisions, business meetings and negotiations.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy time alone. This does not qualify as being lonely.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Plans proceed as earlier decided on, bringing closure to a deal. Days ahead are choc-a-block with small journeys in city limits. 
Cosmic tip: Say less than you meant to, especially if angry or irritable.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Consciously focus on work even if there are distractions. Stop colleagues from disturbing you.
Cosmic tip: Be in sync with each others’ moods to keep the relationship easy going. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Some meetings in other cities help with network to generate more business. Reactions and words are promising.
Cosmic tip: Think positive to remain in this happy state of mind.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Several meetings criss-crossing the city take up so much time as traffic snarls are unavoidable. Drive carefully. Don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.
Cosmic tip: Make sure family doesn’t feel neglected in any way.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Be certain you understand all legalities about a business partnership, but don’t apply for a bank loan. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this comfort and luxury earned through positive karmas.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Enjoy this slightly slow karmic cycle which ends by afternoon, bringing in a huge amount of urgent work. A contract is signed.
Cosmic tip: Work towards creating reality with your thoughts.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A new venture requires more discussions since you are still in two minds about it.
Cosmic tip: Flow with emerging situations even if unsure about where they lead eventually. Trust in God/the universe.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being verbally demonstrative helps the relationship to remain on course and closely knitted. A holiday is postponed.
Cosmic tip: Make people comfortable and relaxed in your company.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Estranged couples realise they can’t live without each other, coming together with a huge sigh of relief.
Cosmic tip: Be willing to hear practical advice in turn, since that’s something you tend to do.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Singles casually encounter a friend at a mall/party and then magic happens by itself.
Cosmic tip: Keep words minimal to make sure there’s no regret on your part for having said too much.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Consciously playing mind games is nothing to be proud of. Please stop it. A new contract/deal needs more negotiations. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Cultivate a mindset of generosity and compassion.

