Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 8: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 8.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Investing in real estate has proved to be a good decision. Today is favourable for making joint decisions, business meetings and negotiations.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy time alone. This does not qualify as being lonely.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Plans proceed as earlier decided on, bringing closure to a deal. Days ahead are choc-a-block with small journeys in city limits.

Cosmic tip: Say less than you meant to, especially if angry or irritable.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Consciously focus on work even if there are distractions. Stop colleagues from disturbing you.

Cosmic tip: Be in sync with each others’ moods to keep the relationship easy going.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some meetings in other cities help with network to generate more business. Reactions and words are promising.

Cosmic tip: Think positive to remain in this happy state of mind.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Several meetings criss-crossing the city take up so much time as traffic snarls are unavoidable. Drive carefully. Don’t blow the horn unnecessarily.

Cosmic tip: Make sure family doesn’t feel neglected in any way.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be certain you understand all legalities about a business partnership, but don’t apply for a bank loan.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this comfort and luxury earned through positive karmas.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Enjoy this slightly slow karmic cycle which ends by afternoon, bringing in a huge amount of urgent work. A contract is signed.

Cosmic tip: Work towards creating reality with your thoughts.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new venture requires more discussions since you are still in two minds about it.

Cosmic tip: Flow with emerging situations even if unsure about where they lead eventually. Trust in God/the universe.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being verbally demonstrative helps the relationship to remain on course and closely knitted. A holiday is postponed.

Cosmic tip: Make people comfortable and relaxed in your company.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Estranged couples realise they can’t live without each other, coming together with a huge sigh of relief.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to hear practical advice in turn, since that’s something you tend to do.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles casually encounter a friend at a mall/party and then magic happens by itself.

Cosmic tip: Keep words minimal to make sure there’s no regret on your part for having said too much.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consciously playing mind games is nothing to be proud of. Please stop it. A new contract/deal needs more negotiations. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Cultivate a mindset of generosity and compassion.