Horoscope today, August 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 28 August,2024 12:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 28.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Being practical in interaction with a relative sends the right message across.  
Cosmic tip: Take time off to relax, rejuvenate. Don’t think so much, particularly over life’s aspects over which there is no control.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Spending happy times together makes so many wonderful memories that you file away for the future, to remember with nostalgia. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Buy a gift for someone you love a lot.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Confusion with too many choices makes it a day of indecision, at least till the afternoon. Take proper care of bone health. 
Cosmic tip: Keep communication levels open and clear with your spouse/ partner.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Very often, listening to someone else’s point of view brings better clarity. Do drink enough water during the day.
Cosmic tip: Try and keep angry or irritated feelings under cover, especially at a meeting.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Facing an extra busy day is a gentle reminder to take regular breaks from work. Make proper enquiries if hiring new staff.
Cosmic tip: Keep curiosity under check even if it’s eating into you. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
The time to enjoy karmic justice is nearer as you’ve consciously worked through the very many karmas you inherited. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this happiness that brings a smile in your heart.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Though this is a slow karmic cycle, but use it to clear the in-box on the computer. 
Cosmic tip: Practise self-discipline to make the most of what karma has brought you in this lifetime.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Trying to trim or cut down on certain habits is making its strongly positive presence felt. 
Cosmic tip: Continue maintaining a low profile at work since that helps thrive and succeed in all projects.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Trying to maintain a balance between what you have and what you aim for keeps the mind relatively peaceful. 
Cosmic tip: Write down how much you are spending as extra expenses stretch the budget.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Circumstances beyond your control have placed certain restrictions on you that can’t be shaken off right now. 
Cosmic tip: Nurture mind, body and soul equally as you aim to be as healthy as possible.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
With a nonchalant shrug you walk away mentally from news received; then decide to at least have your say on the topic. 
Cosmic tip: Accept a change in life as something that was inevitable.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
The universe has your back, so go ahead with plans made. Younger married Pisceans enter a fertile period. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Cut down on drinking so much tea/ coffee, or both.

