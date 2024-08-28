Horoscope today, August 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Waking up later than usual causes minor chaos, but finally, you manage to leave on time. Do drive carefully.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge someone is right; this denotes strength, not weakness.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Having realised a situation is not as grim as imagined, it’s a pleasure to see it vanish by evening. Don’t stress.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this positive karmic phase that lasts for quite a while.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Victory is just around the corner, so don’t give up at this stage. Negotiating payments during talks is important.

Cosmic tip: Learn important lessons from life. Every situation has something to teach.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Life may seem complicated when there are three people involved, but your strength of character cuts down hurdles like mowing grass.

Cosmic tip: Plan a long holiday if that is what the heart says.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

By not being afraid of hard work, many opportunities for earning more money come to you. Remain non-committal around a new suitor.

Cosmic tip: Base motives on a need for security and responsibility.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Three clients you’ve worked with earlier get in touch; you don’t want to work with them again as they are quite difficult to deal with.

Cosmic tip: Don’t regret losing an opportunity to earn.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This feeling of abandonment gradually crept up as a result of wrong decisions made. Undertake a cosmetic home makeover.

Cosmic tip: Willingly give and receive comfort.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

This karmic cycle focuses on new friendships which become an integral part of life.

Cosmic tip: Realise this feeling of being restricted is because of your own inability to walk away from a situation.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A relationship may head in the wrong direction. You can deal with it by nurturing an attitude of practicality.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about the tone of voice when speaking over the phone.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving good news from potential clients makes you happy, as marketing strategy is already decided mentally.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over compensate when the other person acknowledges the mistake.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This is the wrong time to take feisty action/ decision; you’ve completely missed the wood for the trees.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be controlling towards family. Allow them to mature at their own pace.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A client discusses another method of marketing, which won’t work. Your idea is better. A business trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Consider an issue from another point of view. Answers will be amazingly delightful.