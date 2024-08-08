Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:







Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Make sure the lawyer does the paperwork in the right manner, bringing in all points which work favourably for you. A relationship requires commitment soon.

Cosmic tip: Turn a deaf ear to unsolicited advice.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Enjoying a time of plenty is due to making correct karmic choices that brings rewards so quickly. Enjoy it.

Cosmic tip: Retain the joy of living, yet willingly learn from past karmas and actions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s no point in waiting for the right moment to break some interesting news to family. Do it soon. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be aware generosity is a mind-set that can be nurtured.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Update the boss about the project since she/ he has been out of town.

Cosmic tip: Keep the first meeting relaxed if having a coffee date with someone new. Nothing emotionally intense should be spoken.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Feeling more secure in inter-personal relationships also affects daily moods and behaviour. A promotion is very welcome.

Cosmic tip: Consider what you are consuming on a daily basis, modifying the diet in a way.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Work out the best deal for yourself if offered a job. Those alright with working overseas could pursue that plan of action.

Cosmic tip: Choose wisely when it is a question of ‘this or that’.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work at the office evolves just as planned, with you being able to complete a project before the deadline.

Cosmic tip: Keep aiming for perfection in all undertakings (like you’ve always done so far).

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Practising a form of meditation or being in the moment awareness brings umpteen benefits to the mind and body, impacting all other aspects of life.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this cherished wish that finally manifests.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Do make an effort to be pleasant while socializing, even if you’d rather be home. Decrease gadget time.

Cosmic tip: Bear a plateau karmic cycle patiently as there’s nothing you can do about it.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There’s been no news from a dear friend and this is constantly troubling you.

Cosmic tip: Continue following your ingrained habit of not giving advice unless asked for it, and even then, being diplomatic.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those in a relationship may consider taking it to a different and better level after discussions.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this calm mind-set as it works wonders in every way, smoothening the path ahead.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being sure of what you want helps getting rid of limitations, ensuring making right decisions.

Cosmic tip: Remain in whatever circumstances suit you better, not willing to compromise unless married or in a relationship.