Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 11.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Forgiving takes its own time; but in this case it is effortless and immediate, surprising yourself too. Be happy.

Cosmic tip: Regularly get rid of clutter from personal spaces as well as the garage.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life moves slowly sometimes, but that’s fine with you too. Some have a promotion/ raise in salary. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Help life get better, manifesting it with thinking in a positive manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Sometimes the solution thought about may not be the ideal (it’s the best one for now).

Cosmic tip: Be aware of how karmic winds of change bring major differences to a boil before being sorted.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

An earlier rejected offer is back with you for re-negotiation of terms and conditions favourable for you. Some take a mini holiday/ retreat.

Cosmic tip: Wisely adapt to situations which don’t change immediately.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s a second chance at pursuing an ambition you had let go off knowing the time wasn’t right. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful justice and faith are restored to a legal clause.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Some get involved in part-time social work of maybe twice or thrice a week. The present job allows using self-expression and creativity, which suits you.

Cosmic tip: Only settle for what is best for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Setting a couple of short term and long term goals are revealed. Do express yourself in a manner appropriate to the situation.

Cosmic tip: Think about workable alternatives before making up your mind.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Realizing arguments are pointless, with the person never going to agree. Just let it be.

Cosmic tip: Avoid wasting time by being with negative people or those who want to be one up on you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Singles wanting to get married may decide on an auspicious day soon. Continue maintaining a healthy diet. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Focus on resting the mind by speaking less (and only when really needed).

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Karma brings in fame, financial profits and popularity. Do what is right, even if it is the difficult option in the circumstances. Be patient. Be wise.

Cosmic tip: Listen to what friends/ parents advise.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Approach the boss after careful planning if you need his/ her support in an issue that could be trivialized or ignored altogether. Do your best.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this comfort zone in a relationship.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The outcome of an interview will be known soon. Read through offer documents carefully before investing. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Let the person know you’ve had enough and will no longer tolerate interference.