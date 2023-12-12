Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 13 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 13 December,2023 02:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 13.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
This feeling of boredom and ennui is understandable, but the boss soon pulls you up about it. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Have an attitude of appreciation and gratitude for all there is in life.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A much more placid time begins, bringing to an end a testing karmic cycle of petty annoyances.
Cosmic tip: Accept circumstances as they are since the time of making a choice has passed you by.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Revert immediately to an e-mail as negotiations begin soon. Prepare for them to the smallest detail. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Play the peacemaker and mediator between two people. You do an excellent job.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Memories of a dead relationship keep surfacing no matter how hard you try. Allow them to emerge for a minute, then let go.
Cosmic tip: Work on maintaining this mind-space of peace and tranquility.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Studying further/ attending a webinar is revealed. Cooking for family is your way of showing love and affection. Just be you.
Cosmic tip: Continue to understand and interpret the psychology of the individual concerned.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A karmic cycle of love draws someone new into your personal sphere. This may become a serious and committed relationship. Answer an e-mail to the point.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be suspicious about someone’s intentions.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Your views weren’t asked for when the decision was taken, so you aren’t responsible for the outcome either. Keep an overtly happy mood in control.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be bulldozed into an unfair compromise.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Make positive karma, especially towards family members. Rewards are soon visible. It’s a busy day from the time you wake up in the morning.
Cosmic tip: Meet life’s challenges head on and without complaining.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Plans made today are likely to not end the way you want them to. How workable are the plans actually?
Cosmic tip: Don’t over react to someone who is setting down rules, terms and conditions.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Professional life is more than usually busy, but you enjoy a mad, chaotic day like this one. Remain focused.
Cosmic tip: Be there for someone who just needs you to be sympathetic and non-judgmental.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You mean well, but are taken aback at how words are received. Seeing the humour in this is also important. Do listen to intuition.
Cosmic tip: Release tension by concentrating on breathing in and out.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A lot of work is dealt with and completed today. Be a pillar of strength to a friend who needs to vent frustrations.
Cosmic tip: Accept that some circumstances bring their own unchangeable restrictions.

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

