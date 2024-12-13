Horoscope today, December 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep the focus to remain on a winning karmic cycle. Changing your routine around helps focus on the important aspects. Sort out misunderstandings with siblings.

Cosmic tip: Believe in yourself, having confidence in abilities.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A business trip doubles up as a time to quickly meet relatives too. Maintaining focus is essential especially if there are targets to meet and deadlines.

Cosmic tip: Let go of even being slightly judgmental.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Thorough preparations for a meeting is essential since this client tends to be very particular about even the smallest point.

Cosmic tip: Don’t have a rigid mind-set, though a conventional attitude is usually good.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Long term career/ business planning helps make right decisions at the right time. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep karmic debts in mind, making sure not to hurt anyone with your choices and actions.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Go slow if wanting to make drastic career changes. Think it through again. Listen more to be always politically correct and on track.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get confused with trivialities. Keep the focus sharp.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be supportive towards your spouse/ partner, giving them respect and love. A legal case ends. Do maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about being too hasty. Take advice from someone you trust.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Self-employed Librans should stay within circumstances instead of trying a plan that could backfire. Exercise as often as advised.

Cosmic tip: Realize a dream or goal by working towards it with single minded doggedness.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Work at the office is immense, but also mundane and repetitive sometimes. A karmic cycle of family property issues being sorted amicably begins.

Cosmic tip: Don’t let reactions be based on the other person’s attitude.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be diplomatic and gentle in response if there is a misunderstanding with your spouse/ partner. Handle a legal issue slightly differently.

Cosmic tip: Give up a compulsive habit. You can do it very easily.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You might have to take a stand over a family matter that might cause unpleasantness for a while. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Try not to have too many late nights in the week.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Double check accounts and cash in hand if in charge of petty cash for each day. Drive carefully, following traffic safety rules.

Cosmic tip: Consciously incur positive karmas by helping people in general.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Exercising regularly helps increase concentration and ups energy levels. Make time for family first and then for friends.

Cosmic tip: Use time constructively to make more time for yourself in 24 hours that’s allotted.