Horoscope today, December 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 14 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A friend is so happy to receive your call, but conversation seems to be more one sided. A busy day unfolds.

Cosmic tip: Make life changes you’ve been contemplating about.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

An unexpected expense is taken care of easily. Outstation trips for work increase (so does work pressure).

Cosmic tip: Face the aspect of life you are trying to ignore.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A painful situation has healed. You are ready to experience a better life of mutual respect and love. Good news is received.

Cosmic tip: Stop being so concerned about pleasing others.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The decision to buy a vehicle is finally made. A contract/ project/ assignment is signed. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t colour a painful recollection in bright happy hues.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A wonderful idea could get ruined by discussing it with irrelevant people. Newly married couples are the envy of friends.

Cosmic tip: Make sure your career matches your true interests.





Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Be non-committal about plans made for over Christmas. Cutting down on time spent with friends increases productivity. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Start pursuing a hobby that excites you.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be careful with valuables while travelling. You have a wonderful time sight-seeing and relishing new cuisine. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Plan an exciting trip to a wished for destination.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A family get-together suddenly erupts into loud voices and an argument. Calm everyone down.

Cosmic tip: Manifest your dreams by making positive affirmations and then releasing them to the universe.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those pursuing further studies benefit from renewed focus on them. Younger Sagittarians are in a fertile period. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Put your focus into enjoying and appreciating each blessing.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those already in a relationship must be very sure about their love and commitment. Don’t complicate life. Choose between two options.

Cosmic tip: Indulge in peace enhancing activities you love.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A new chapter of love and caring begins with an estranged sibling (if any). Be prepared to take immediate action if the situation demands it.

Cosmic tip: Replace worry with faith.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Spending time in natural surroundings is so rejuvenating and peaceful. An added expense comes as a surprise. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be open to receiving abundance in many forms.





