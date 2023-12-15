Breaking News
Horoscope today, December 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 December,2023 12:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Meeting two friends has to be put off for a later date. Your spouse/ partner shares an idea that results in a family celebration.
Cosmic tip: Be prepared to travel at short notice. Enjoy yourself.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Take changed plans in your stride to draw in a karmic cycle of positive changes. Taking a business loan doesn’t seem like a good idea.
Cosmic tip: Trust wisely, but completely if you do so.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Sign an agreement/ contract after understanding the small print. Check with your lawyer if necessary. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Be a little vague and unambiguous when asked about New Year plans.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Don’t make any major decision today till there’s total clarity about the situation. Do get enough sleep and rest.
Cosmic tip: Meet a friend only if you don’t mind footing the bill, as usual.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Making career progress requires moving out of your contentment zone, being willing to take a chance. This is the first step.
Cosmic tip: Keep confidential information to yourself, don’t talk about it to others. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Those in a new relationship must make more time for each other. Be careful with money.
Cosmic tip: Tell yourself there will be people who irritate. Don’t allow them to get under your skin.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Do remember life is never just black or white; there are a myriad shades in between. A business partnership with two people is being discussed.
Cosmic tip: Keep a disagreement at home under control.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Consciously distance yourself from memories about a friend from the past who behaved in a most irrational manner. A peaceful mind helps work out good deals.
Cosmic tip: Keep expenses within limits even when splurging.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Any delay in completing a project is not because of you, so don’t feel guilty about it. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be ready to deal with unexpected issues that emerge when least expected.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A new phase in life begins due to forgiving unconditionally. The evening turns out to be enjoyable and interesting in a different manner. Have a good time.
Cosmic tip: Be responsive to love and healing.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Today is a wish fulfilment day (choose carefully).  The future is clearer as some issues resolve themselves, much to your surprise.
Cosmic tip: Don’t defy rules just for the sake of going against the tide.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Self-employed Pisceans should not plan beyond a certain time span. Faith can move mountains and that is what your faith has achieved. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Focus on solutions instead of problems.

