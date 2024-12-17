Horoscope today, December 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Career is promising. Ask yourself if you really need what may be bought impulsively.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overreact about an issue of which you know nothing at all: it may be pure conjecture.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life improves in aspects which have been going through a slack period. An unexpected windfall is karma bringing returns.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy these transformed conditions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make sure you apply for a licence or renew a contract in time. An opportunity has long-term repercussions.

Cosmic tip: Carefully consider how a change of attitude helps a relationship soar once again.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A strained relationship is patched up for now, but address it later on. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take care of any last-minute preparation for a big day, not leaving anything to chance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keeping a distance from people who play mind games is best for your own peace of mind. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Calm down ruffled vibes even if feeling justified about an issue.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Minor refurnishing is planned. A new contact works to advantage. Being willing to experience life to its fullest is a great attitude.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for an extremely busy karmic cycle.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A positive message received is nothing to be suspicious about.

Cosmic tip: Be calm when you realise a colleague is only trying to create confusion in your mind. Walk away with an ‘excuse me’.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Appreciate advice given from the goodness of the heart with no malice involved. You are glad to have such friends.

Cosmic tip: Pray regularly to receive guidance about work and how to deal with it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This time favours receiving money you had lent someone or paying off debts (if any). A friend gives news about some property matters.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of travel and leisure.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A last-minute plan change is irritating, but there’s no other way either. A relationship seems to get worse before there’s a beacon of light in the distance.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends in the evening.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Usually in control of yourself, but something said makes you angry with a friend. Try to spend time by yourself in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Be aware when out of the home, to deter pickpockets.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those who have an e-business (especially in designing) draw in a lot of work. Prepare a presentation skilfully, including all relevant data and information.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make a hurried decision. Think about it carefully.