Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Horoscope today, December 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

An unsettled karmic cycle ends, which is a huge relief. Going overseas on a business trip is not looked forward to.

Cosmic tip: Taking notice of something wrong is good, but initiate some action.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Learning from past mistakes has brought in a new lease of life. A shadow over friendships lifts like the sun shining down on fog.

Cosmic tip: Change your thinking to help problems resolve themselves.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

On a high, knowing two new clients are going to be signed, brings you down suddenly with a bump, thinking about all the extra work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take the easy way out by agreeing.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Pause for a second before saying what’s on your mind (you will be eternally grateful for doing so). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take anything for granted, observing an attitude of gratitude always.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An idea seems good to hear, but you know the expense incurred if followed through. This karmic cycle advises avoiding taking any chances.

Cosmic tip: Be self-sufficient to appreciate true independence.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Polishing work skills is always a good idea, even if you feel there’s nothing more to learn (there usually is).

Cosmic tip: Be wary around individuals who very cleverly mask their true feelings towards you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Renewing vows of love while on holiday makes you feel almost like a newly married person.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledging feelings first is important. Understanding them comes next.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some attend a training session organised by the office, which is quite an eye-opener.

Cosmic tip: Be open to the idea of life changing drastically for the better after some issues are resolved.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A karmic cycle that highlights property matters begins. Accepting a point of view as a possible truth is liberating.

Cosmic tip: Drive cautiously, not being involved in a heated discussion while doing so.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Changing this mind-set of ‘nobody really understands me’ is best disposed of like an old outfit. You will be happier by it.

Cosmic tip: Wait till a person proves their trustworthiness before doing so.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A job opportunity is received. Life has to change, complete a full circle before it settles into a new karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Attract great love into life by not insisting on having your way.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Some deal with a temporary transfer if they know when to let go of a mindset. Do continue consuming healthy food.

Cosmic tip: Continue giving advice which is a balance of practicality and spirituality.