Horoscope today, December 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 December,2024 11:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 2.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An unsettled karmic cycle ends, which is a huge relief. Going overseas on a business trip is not looked forward to.
Cosmic tip: Taking notice of something wrong is good, but initiate some action.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Learning from past mistakes has brought in a new lease of life. A shadow over friendships lifts like the sun shining down on fog.
Cosmic tip: Change your thinking to help problems resolve themselves.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
On a high, knowing two new clients are going to be signed, brings you down suddenly with a bump, thinking about all the extra work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take the easy way out by agreeing.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Pause for a second before saying what’s on your mind (you will be eternally grateful for doing so). Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t take anything for granted, observing an attitude of gratitude always.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
An idea seems good to hear, but you know the expense incurred if followed through. This karmic cycle advises avoiding taking any chances.
Cosmic tip: Be self-sufficient to appreciate true independence.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Polishing work skills is always a good idea, even if you feel there’s nothing more to learn (there usually is). 
Cosmic tip: Be wary around individuals who very cleverly mask their true feelings towards you.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Renewing vows of love while on holiday makes you feel almost like a newly married person.
Cosmic tip: Acknowledging feelings first is important. Understanding them comes next.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Some attend a training session organised by the office, which is quite an eye-opener. 
Cosmic tip: Be open to the idea of life changing drastically for the better after some issues are resolved.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A karmic cycle that highlights property matters begins. Accepting a point of view as a possible truth is liberating.
Cosmic tip: Drive cautiously, not being involved in a heated discussion while doing so.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Changing this mind-set of ‘nobody really understands me’ is best disposed of like an old outfit. You will be happier by it.  
Cosmic tip: Wait till a person proves their trustworthiness before doing so.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A job opportunity is received. Life has to change, complete a full circle before it settles into a new karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Attract great love into life by not insisting on having your way.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Some deal with a temporary transfer if they know when to let go of a mindset. Do continue consuming healthy food. 
Cosmic tip: Continue giving advice which is a balance of practicality and spirituality.

