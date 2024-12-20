Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representational Pic/File
Key Highlights
- Do you know what the stars hold for you
- Know your astrological predictions
- Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Arguing over trivial matters is so pointless as it just shatters peace at home; then everyone is dealing with silence. Spend time with caring friends.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition with greater care.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
The past has value, but only as learning lessons that taught so much about life; but don’t be unnecessarily obsessed with it either.
Cosmic tip: Sort out family matters quickly.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A more positive karmic cycle begins due to a different manner of interacting with people. It’s not possible to control work pressures.
Cosmic tip: Have complete faith in God.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Pursuing further studies adds value to the job, so go ahead. Discard outdated ways of working, drawing in more up-to-date ways.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a peaceful mind, thinking before speaking.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Singles enter the dasha for beginning a relationship. Relatives residing in another town visit; it so nostalgic to talk about the past.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of yours and the other person’s body language.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Minor repairs and refurbishing is completed before the festive season. Just complete work you are dealing with presently before accepting more.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the karmic connection with family and friends.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Go for a mix of fluid and fixed long-term investments for a balance, just in case one is needed before the maturity date.
Cosmic tip: Pursue dreams even if they seem inaccessible for now.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s increased closeness with someone you love a lot. A few potential clients get in touch.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful when prayers have been answered and even after that.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those considering a job overseas must weigh pros and cons carefully before accepting or rejecting the offer. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep the relationship strong and based on mutual trust and closeness.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A short trip out of town to meet a friend who has shifted base is revealed. This is fun.
Cosmic tip: Trust divine cosmic powers to send you in the right direction in life.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A karmic relationship continues being strong and mutually supportive. A new project has been budgeted carefully, so keep to it.
Cosmic tip: Continue appreciating silver linings for wishes to manifest.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Family understands the need to work longer hours for a while. Remember to renew a contract before the expiry date.
Cosmic tip: Continue incurring positive karmas to keep a balance in life.