Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 21 December,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 21.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Arguing over trivial matters is so pointless as it just shatters peace at home; then everyone is dealing with silence. Spend time with caring friends.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition with greater care.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
The past has value, but only as learning lessons that taught so much about life; but don’t be unnecessarily obsessed with it either. 
Cosmic tip: Sort out family matters quickly.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A more positive karmic cycle begins due to a different manner of interacting with people. It’s not possible to control work pressures. 
Cosmic tip: Have complete faith in God.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Pursuing further studies adds value to the job, so go ahead. Discard outdated ways of working, drawing in more up-to-date ways. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain a peaceful mind, thinking before speaking.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Singles enter the dasha for beginning a relationship. Relatives residing in another town visit; it so nostalgic to talk about the past.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of yours and the other person’s body language.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Minor repairs and refurbishing is completed before the festive season. Just complete work you are dealing with presently before accepting more. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the karmic connection with family and friends.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Go for a mix of fluid and fixed long-term investments for a balance, just in case one is needed before the maturity date. 
Cosmic tip: Pursue dreams even if they seem inaccessible for now.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s increased closeness with someone you love a lot. A few potential clients get in touch. 
Cosmic tip: Be grateful when prayers have been answered and even after that.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Those considering a job overseas must weigh pros and cons carefully before accepting or rejecting the offer. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep the relationship strong and based on mutual trust and closeness.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A short trip out of town to meet a friend who has shifted base is revealed. This is fun. 
Cosmic tip: Trust divine cosmic powers to send you in the right direction in life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A karmic relationship continues being strong and mutually supportive. A new project has been budgeted carefully, so keep to it.
Cosmic tip: Continue appreciating silver linings for wishes to manifest.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Family understands the need to work longer hours for a while. Remember to renew a contract before the expiry date. 
Cosmic tip: Continue incurring positive karmas to keep a balance in life.

