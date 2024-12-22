Horoscope today, December 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There’s an increase in monthly income soon. Make the most of even the smallest business opportunity if self-employed. A partnership with two people is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Maintain right balance between work and leisure.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Maintaining a practical mind-set helps keep life in the right perspective. Follow intuition if hesitant about a proposed trip.

Cosmic tip: Accept life moves in karmic cycles. This one reveals endings and new beginnings.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Something negative you were expecting doesn’t manifest, which is a relief. The worst is over. News expected today is delayed till tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of a few days off from work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A very busy day dawns with you beginning work as soon as you begin traveling to office. Those wanting to buy property find three they like.

Cosmic tip: Keep irritation under control even if difficult.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Singles should (ideally) take a new relationship slowly, giving it time to evolve into one of mutual understanding. Have a simple diet as panacea for heartburn/ acidity.

Cosmic tip: Have a positive attitude towards work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

There’s a temporary misunderstanding with a friend, but it’s best to let it be for now (explaining makes it worse).

Cosmic tip: Stay away from making impulsive decisions that have no solid base to them.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Exchanging almost similar gifts reveals intuitively knowing what the person will appreciate. An older relative feels slightly low.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take it personally if three people send regrets about a dinner party planned.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being so sensitive comes with its’ own issues of feeling bad at the slightest hint of criticism.

Cosmic tip: Continue with the modified diet and exercise regime, as positive results are already visible.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Life gradually balancing out to a manageable degree could also be because of a change in environment.

Cosmic tip: Don’t resist changes as they lead to a better karmic cycle of greater abundance.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Stepping back from a confrontation is the right mind-set to hold onto for today. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be practical when the situation demands and emotional when it is alright to be so.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A work related e-mail brings better news than expected. Planning a holiday is half the fun.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be over assertive as it can get to be quite annoying for the other person.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Knowing full well what’s the path forward is great, but at this time you need to rein in impetuosity and impatience.

Cosmic tip: Consciously change the attitude to heal a friendship gone south.



