Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 27.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Significant changes allow you to have access to the key to destiny.
Cosmic tip: Shift focus to the issue of the moment, declaring the other matter to be null and void as of now.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A most important meeting today has you slightly anxious. Don’t be. You are quite prepared for it.
Cosmic tip: Listen calmly to an explanation, leaving aside judgments and convictions of it all being wrong.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Discussing deep thoughts and points of view with someone who is amazingly wise urges you to accept another interpretation of the same subject.
Cosmic tip: Feel empowered after making a life changing decision.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s quite alright if a trip is rescheduled. You have so much work to complete in any case.
Cosmic tip: Do your best to raise someone’s spirits who seems to feeling quite emotionally low.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
A well to do man who works in finance has some interesting savings projects in mind for you. Be careful.
Cosmic tip: Maintain control over professional undertakings if planning a change of some kind.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Clear miscommunication by gently explaining your point of view. Be peaceful. There’s a happy and successful outcome to a health issue.
Cosmic tip: Unlock deeper understanding of spirituality by reading literature pertaining to it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A different genre of projects are handled successfully. The important point is that you are satisfied (so are the clients). Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Pay close attention to what your heart says.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There may be some obstacles on the path, but nothing that can’t be dealt with diplomacy. Leave early for a business meeting, so you reach the destination on time.
Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Each family member has different plans for the day, so they all deal with little bits and pieces of work they need to complete before heading off.
Cosmic tip: Eat health giving food.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The Tarot supports self-employment and those who are entrepreneurs on the brink of starting something new. Be financially independent.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ask questions like, ‘Why me?’ Deal with whatever is happening in life.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This is a positive karmic cycle for the family business, or those in export/ imports. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in glorious aloneness (but you aren’t lonely by any stretch of imagination).
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Spending time near a water body is so rejuvenating and refreshing. Be open to ideas and possibilities in an offer.
Cosmic tip: Be as polite as possible when someone comes over without checking first.