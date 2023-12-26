Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Significant changes allow you to have access to the key to destiny.

Cosmic tip: Shift focus to the issue of the moment, declaring the other matter to be null and void as of now.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A most important meeting today has you slightly anxious. Don’t be. You are quite prepared for it.

Cosmic tip: Listen calmly to an explanation, leaving aside judgments and convictions of it all being wrong.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Discussing deep thoughts and points of view with someone who is amazingly wise urges you to accept another interpretation of the same subject.

Cosmic tip: Feel empowered after making a life changing decision.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s quite alright if a trip is rescheduled. You have so much work to complete in any case.

Cosmic tip: Do your best to raise someone’s spirits who seems to feeling quite emotionally low.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A well to do man who works in finance has some interesting savings projects in mind for you. Be careful.

Cosmic tip: Maintain control over professional undertakings if planning a change of some kind.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Clear miscommunication by gently explaining your point of view. Be peaceful. There’s a happy and successful outcome to a health issue.

Cosmic tip: Unlock deeper understanding of spirituality by reading literature pertaining to it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A different genre of projects are handled successfully. The important point is that you are satisfied (so are the clients). Maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Pay close attention to what your heart says.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There may be some obstacles on the path, but nothing that can’t be dealt with diplomacy. Leave early for a business meeting, so you reach the destination on time.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Each family member has different plans for the day, so they all deal with little bits and pieces of work they need to complete before heading off.

Cosmic tip: Eat health giving food.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The Tarot supports self-employment and those who are entrepreneurs on the brink of starting something new. Be financially independent.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ask questions like, ‘Why me?’ Deal with whatever is happening in life.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This is a positive karmic cycle for the family business, or those in export/ imports. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Spend time in glorious aloneness (but you aren’t lonely by any stretch of imagination).

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Spending time near a water body is so rejuvenating and refreshing. Be open to ideas and possibilities in an offer.

Cosmic tip: Be as polite as possible when someone comes over without checking first.