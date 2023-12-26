Breaking News
Six workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse, probe ordered
Mumbai: RBI receives bomb threat email, FIR registered by police
Thane: 24-year-old man held for raping minor stepdaughter, misleading cops
Man booked for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Five killed after SUV overturns in Gondia
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today December 27 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 27 December,2023 02:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 27.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Significant changes allow you to have access to the key to destiny.
Cosmic tip: Shift focus to the issue of the moment, declaring the other matter to be null and void as of now. 


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A most important meeting today has you slightly anxious. Don’t be. You are quite prepared for it.
Cosmic tip: Listen calmly to an explanation, leaving aside judgments and convictions of it all being wrong.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Discussing deep thoughts and points of view with someone who is amazingly wise urges you to accept another interpretation of the same subject.
Cosmic tip: Feel empowered after making a life changing decision.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
It’s quite alright if a trip is rescheduled. You have so much work to complete in any case.
Cosmic tip: Do your best to raise someone’s spirits who seems to feeling quite emotionally low.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A well to do man who works in finance has some interesting savings projects in mind for you. Be careful.
Cosmic tip: Maintain control over professional undertakings if planning a change of some kind.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Clear miscommunication by gently explaining your point of view. Be peaceful. There’s a happy and successful outcome to a health issue.
Cosmic tip: Unlock deeper understanding of spirituality by reading literature pertaining to it.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A different genre of projects are handled successfully. The important point is that you are satisfied (so are the clients). Maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Pay close attention to what your heart says.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There may be some obstacles on the path, but nothing that can’t be dealt with diplomacy. Leave early for a business meeting, so you reach the destination on time.
Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Each family member has different plans for the day, so they all deal with little bits and pieces of work they need to complete before heading off.
Cosmic tip: Eat health giving food.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
The Tarot supports self-employment and those who are entrepreneurs on the brink of starting something new. Be financially independent. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t   ask questions like, ‘Why me?’ Deal with whatever is happening in life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This is a positive karmic cycle for the family business, or those in export/ imports. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Spend time in glorious aloneness (but you aren’t lonely by any stretch of imagination).

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Spending time near a water body is so rejuvenating and refreshing. Be open to ideas and possibilities in an offer.
Cosmic tip: Be as polite as possible when someone comes over without checking first.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK