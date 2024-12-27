Horoscope today, December 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Stay away from trouble makers/arguments. Keep communication positive and to the point.

Cosmic tip: Put thoughts into perspective first before doing something about them (or not doing anything about them).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Maintain a regular exercise routine. Change priorities in this next karmic cycle. Make investments after consulting an expert.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for the wonderful changes in life and circumstances.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Added responsibility at work is no problem since you love the kind of work you do, but do learn a de-stressing method too.

Cosmic tip: Make new friends but retain focus on work too.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Students are happy with information recall (studying was worth it). Avoid chutneys, gravies, raw food if eating out.

Cosmic tip: Believe you have the willpower to slowly curtail a habit that annoys even you.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

This karmic cycle is excellent for attending parties/making new friends.

Cosmic tip: Deal with unavoidable stress in a manner that works best for you, not comparing it with how others deal with it.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A turning point in life is welcome as you learn to let go of the past. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Receiving karmic justice feels so good (the truth is revealed and wrongdoers too).

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Humourously refuse to enter into an argument that does no good to you or the other person involved. Be wise.

Cosmic tip: Don’t over exercise. Keep within limits according to age and general health.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some may need to consult a lawyer. Stay away from a judgemental attitude since true facts are something else.

Cosmic tip: Karmic situations need careful handling to break the repetitive pattern.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Retain focus to take life onto a smooth karmic path, leaving behind obstacles.

Cosmic tip: Honestly accept responsibility for thoughts and actions, which sometimes have been without adequate consideration of the issue.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Objectively evaluate goals/decisions made so far, accepting what worked and what didn’t. Plan new goals accordingly.

Cosmic tip: Deal with an emotionally upset friend with tact and kindness.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those seeking a bank loan receive good news. Friends come over in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from intense situations. Are you being overreactive and not thinking about the issue in totality?.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Believe in yourself, trusting instincts that have been so correct till now. Some may decide to buy a vehicle very soon.

Cosmic tip: Take care of overall health. Do get enough sleep every night.