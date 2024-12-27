Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Horoscope today, December 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The reason for planning a business trip is justified, so go ahead with it. Continue a habit of going to sleep early.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this mind-set of peace and a feeling of fulfillment.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Pursue further studies for gaining more knowledge. The wonders of a Higher Power keep you enthralled and thankful for making positive karmas.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this makeover of life in such a positive manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Sometimes work creates a physical distance, but this also tests your love for each other.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from getting swayed by people who boost your ego sky high for their own gains.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

By giving up a need to control outcomes, you help the universe chart the right path for you. Follow up on promises made to a client or colleague.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy being loved and pampered.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A message has you worrying when there’s no need to. Have trust and faith in God. Understand finer points of a project.

Cosmic tip: Discuss a delicate family issue with patience, soft words and sensitivity.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Fine-tuning time management techniques opens up so much extra time for yourself to stay one step ahead in work to be completed in advance.

Cosmic tip: Keep decisions based on practicality and common sense.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This karmic cycle favours all kinds of communication, with most of it being positive. Having implicit trust in the universe keeps you peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Being in control of life and circumstances keeps you strong.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Regular networking is always important, but more so in this juncture. Managing challenging work successfully should make you complacent.

Cosmic tip: Prepare detailed information for a meeting so you have an answer for every question.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Self-employed Sagittarians involved in a court case need to think out a winning strategy. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Use a practical, left brained approach for solutions which seem to have no easy answers.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep money in a savings account till a decision can be made. It’s important to have two trustworthy people around whose judgement can be trusted.

Cosmic tip: Make time for that special person.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being prepared to work extra hard to achieve more success is so you.

Cosmic tip: Change the attitude from being totally practical to one which has equal amounts of love and compassion in it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Get the boss’ approval before trying out an unconventional approach to a marketing ploy. The evening is so enjoyable. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Realize if someone walks away they don’t deserve you.