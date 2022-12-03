Horoscope today, December 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 3 .

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Spending time with friends is fun. There’s chance of a reconciliation for estranged couples. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Own your power. Every turmoil brings newer energy with it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Focus on what you want to achieve, not allowing distractions to create a delay. A trip is planned.

Cosmic tip: Approach an issue from a space of love and caring.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a turning point in discussions about property. Life is good.

Cosmic tip: Be patient. There’s a right time for everything to work out according to the laws of karma.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Don’t come up with arguments when all is going well. A new relationship begins.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about not allowing others to waste your time or energy. Set limits.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Wait a while before consulting a lawyer. The issue may get resolved by itself. Meet a friend for coffee.

Cosmic tip: Prioritize the day and stay with what has been decided.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A past memory resurfaces, making you appreciate today even more. Younger Virgos enter a fertile period. Stabilize a partnership of three quickly.

Cosmic tip: Rest your mind by maintaining silence.







Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being ready to accept help is a sign of maturity and wisdom. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Trust in the wisdom of a Divine plan. Don’t try to manipulate outcomes.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Positive financial news comes from three sources. Be willing to compromise. Don’t neglect even a minor cough or a cold.

Cosmic tip: Count your blessings one by one, every day.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

New avenues open up before you, getting rid of stress. Follow some unusual ideas you get. Speak with compassion/ love.

Cosmic tip: Pursue your dreams even if they seem unachievable.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep finances up to date. (Being personally involved is advisable.) Some go back to an original business idea they had decided on.

Cosmic tip: Offer your support to a friend.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Give a wide berth to someone who is unnecessarily aggressive at work. A gradual balance manifests in life.

Cosmic tip: Move ahead confidently, even if one decision wasn’t quite right.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Look on the past as a learning experience. Yes, life had been tough. But today is so good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t worry about the end result. Just continue having faith.





