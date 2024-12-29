Horoscope today, December 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for December 30.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Maintain a balance in interactions with family or at work, being overly diplomatic if need be. Life is not always fair. Accept it. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Let this karmic cycle flow along peacefully.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A balance in three aspects (finance, career, relationships) of life make this an interesting time. Just enjoy it.

Cosmic tip: Flow unresistingly in this karmic cycle of new avenues being opened.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Sometimes involving friends in a business partnership isn’t a good idea as at some point the friendship could become acrimonious.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from discussing personal matters at work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A business meeting glides along as planned, making you hopeful of signing a new client.

Cosmic tip: Consciously work towards taking the relationship to a space of closer bonding and more trust.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Students are happy with some results. A client needs to have a meeting just as you are about to go for one.

Cosmic tip: Make choices very carefully in this karmic cycle of being cautious.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Being afraid of retribution is the right road to be on to grow spiritually. Good news is received.

Cosmic tip: Believe everyone’s karma brings results. God is greater than any human.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Maintain a cordial working relationship with colleagues not indulging in overt or covert competition..

Cosmic tip: Try to juggle work and priorities to meet relatives who are visiting the city.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some Scorpios reach a crossroads with all options open, one better than the other. Get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Conflicting issues need careful thought and using the right words to get your message across.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle favours property matters (buying, selling, renting, etc.).

Cosmic tip: Use a friend as a sounding board for ideas that are opposite to each other, making you more and more confused.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Letting go of the past and enjoying the present moment is the best way to live. Estranged couples may reunite.

Cosmic tip: Make career dreams come true in this karmic cycle of unlimited promise.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Avoid work related travel unless there’s no choice. It’s a good idea to be selective about confidants. Don’t trust indiscriminately.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of below the surface cross currents even if all appears peaceful.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Approach an issue from another untried angle; then stand back and watch changes manifesting. Make lifestyle changes gradually.

Cosmic tip: Make practical decisions in this karmic cycle.