Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, February 17: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Career enters an interesting phase where you meet important people, who help you along the path of life.

Cosmic tip: Be self-sufficient to be independent. This is a remarkable quality in any one.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s a karmic cycle of receiving positive financial news. This can also be in the form of a river of work coming in very regularly.

Cosmic tip: Continue being loyal to your spouse/ partner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Focusing on a goal is the best way to get work done in record time. Help a colleague understand a project.

Cosmic tip: Take life’s changes in your stride as nothing remains the same forever.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Business/ career planning has to be studied minutely so proper goals are set in place.

Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep a relationship as exciting and wonderful as it is right now.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keeping long term goals in mind before investing takes care of regretting a decision later. Discuss emotional distancing with your spouse/ partner/ friend.

Cosmic tip: Don’t regret your past. Learn from it and move on.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

When you think about it, no one actually cares; work harder so you have a feeling of satisfaction. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat, and more importantly, where.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Consciously don’t spend time with people who are covertly disrespectful. All compromises should not be from your side in a relationship.

Cosmic tip: Rule over your emotions; a calm mind can handle anything.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Some hear unofficial news of a possible raise in salary in the next financial year. Eat food cooked at home.

Cosmic tip: Be competitive with yourself, not wasting time and energy competing with others.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Not taking any action if confused is the best course in this particular case. Be clear about goals if beginning a new fitness regime.

Cosmic tip: Trust your gut feeling about a person/ relationship.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving a job offer is a surprise (not a pleasant one). Guests at home create more work.

Cosmic tip: Look beyond what seems to be crystal clear, but actually had hidden undercurrents to it.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A development at work is a sigh of relief since this is something you were very worried about.

Cosmic tip: Have faith, patience and the will to overcome and resolve a relationship issue.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

This is a positive time for those with international clients. Address a niggling health issue before it gets worse.

Cosmic tip: Make sure you take good care of yourself. Don’t feel guilty about it.