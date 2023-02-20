Horoscope today, February 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Focus on what you are doing correct at work. Use that as a template. Several friends may have ‘unfriended’ you. Question your behaviour.

Cosmic tip: Lighten up and enjoy life.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A meeting is fixed at the last minute. A promotion or a raise in salary are revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate this love and togetherness with a grateful heart.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Have travel plans in place in advance. Prepare meticulously for the meetings. Increase communication with your spouse/ partner.

Cosmic tip: Release the desire to be in control all the time.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

One out of two elders is in your favour and backs you a hundred percent. Get facts right.

Cosmic tip: Work hard if you want success on your own terms.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keep plans under wraps for now. This karmic cycle favours financial deals. Continue working diligently to maintain this position. Keep the relationship strong.

Cosmic tip: Live in peace and harmony.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Your wisdom and people skills help keep family together and united. Working consciously through karmas has drawn in luck and goodwill. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make yourself financially comfortable.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Listen to instincts, not people’s opinions when dealing with the boss.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to verbal as well as non-verbal clues before getting too involved in a new relationship.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Several interview calls are received. It’s a busy day. An elder needs to take better care of health.

Cosmic tip: Ask for forgiveness and then put the episode behind you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A new relationship may not survive long, so be prepared for that. A party is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Don’t send non-verbal clues about resenting being given extra responsibilities at work.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A long cherished dream becomes reality. Count your blessings at every moment.

Cosmic tip: Stay with a healthy diet and exercise regularly if you want to shed a few kilos.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Two friends want to meet, but work pressures keep you engaged till late evening.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of good health and abundant blessings from God/ the universe.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Discuss recurring dreams with someone you trust. Accept friendships at face value, without judging their personalities.

Cosmic tip: Take a couple of days off, spending them in quietness of nature.



