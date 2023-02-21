Horoscope today, February 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Though you miss someone, but it’s not worth returning to the same situation.

Cosmic tip: Deal with changes calmly and with heightened awareness of what you intuitively feel is the truth.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Don’t be stressed, as a resolution for an ongoing issue is working out.

Cosmic tip: Take necessary action to deal with an unexpected and a surprising change of events.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Take good care of money and valuables. This karmic cycle supports new beginnings in a business.

Cosmic tip: Move away from some self-created restrictions and speed breakers in life.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A meeting ends on a positive note. Follow up tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of unspoken angles and issues in a relationship which are there but hidden under layers of love.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make time for friends. Leading a disciplined life has brought you to this level in your chosen profession. It is imperative to continue networking.

Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic and loving.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A legality concerning property is completed. Regularly doing charitable works is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t send out stress based energy as God/the universe is stepping in to help.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Don’t even attempt to play clever power games with someone in authority. Some attend seminars/ workshops to enhance knowledge.

Cosmic tip: Lead a simple and a stress free life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A time for spiritual growth and emotional healing begins. Tabulate scattered ideas to make a plan of action.

Cosmic tip: Help a positive karmic cycle beginning by speaking politely to everyone.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Work gets completed on time from morning itself, which is a huge encouragement for continued focused work.

Cosmic tip: Be there constantly and unconditionally for someone you love a lot.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Interact, don’t react, as what you say could have far reaching regretful consequences. A party tonight is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Consider the issue from another perspective to find the answer.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Being over confident may undermine a situation, especially if this has to do with negotiations with a client.

Cosmic tip: Keep energy levels stable with a healthy diet/ exercising as advised.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Getting through to someone you love is delayed due to an enormous amount of work. Understand the new project carefully.

Cosmic tip: Hold the wish consciously to make it manifest.



