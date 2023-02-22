Horoscope today, February 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The mind is full of tender memories and you just want to relive all that love.

Cosmic tip: Complete all pending work even though your mind is not in it.





Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You want to take things easy after a hectic week. Only take care of ‘must do’ chores.

Cosmic tip: Be there for the person you love and who loves you equally.



Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some may need to relocate due to the job. Be a little tight lipped about your feelings.

Cosmic tip: Work through karmas willingly. This draws in a positive karmic cycle.

Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A dinner invitation promises an evening of enjoyment and fun. Trim daily habits that increase stress or make you gain weight.

Cosmic tip: Let your actions speak louder than words.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A karmic cycle of new opportunities begins. Living in the past inhibits a forward movement.

Cosmic tip: Figure out if the present relationship is serious or just a temporary fascination.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Try to resolve smaller issues first before dealing with the larger ones. Consciously improve health and fitness levels.

Cosmic tip: Discuss unspoken anxieties with someone you trust for their wisdom.





Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A contract is successfully negotiated for the company. The special relationship makes you feel truly blessed. Take care of bone health.

Cosmic tip: Invest money after a lot of deliberation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A relationship may grind to a halt. Make a daily list of priorities- chores to be completed during the day.

Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. What happened was for the best.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be very careful with money and other valuables if going to the bank. Consult a doctor if feeling unwell.

Cosmic tip: Involve the family in playing board games. This cements togetherness.





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Say half of what you are actually thinking. Sometimes less is more. A party is enjoyable.

Cosmic tip: Really listen to someone who is trying to get their views across.





Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An ‘ex’ gets in touch again. You are undecided about meeting someone who behaved quite badly. Don’t be hasty.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough rest if feeling low on energy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life moves onto a different karmic cycle and this is all because of unexpectedly meeting a friend. Having coffee together is nostalgic.

Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules.



