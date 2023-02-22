Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today February 22 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, February 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 22 February,2023 03:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, February 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose


Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for February 22.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
The mind is full of tender memories and you just want to relive all that love.
Cosmic tip: Complete all pending work even though your mind is not in it.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
You want to take things easy after a hectic week. Only take care of ‘must do’ chores.
Cosmic tip: Be there for the person you love and who loves you equally.

Gemini  Gemini  
May 21 – June 21
Some may need to relocate due to the job. Be a little tight lipped about your feelings.
Cosmic tip: Work through karmas willingly. This draws in a positive karmic cycle.


Also Read: Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A dinner invitation promises an evening of enjoyment and fun. Trim daily habits that increase stress or make you gain weight.
Cosmic tip: Let your actions speak louder than words.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A karmic cycle of new opportunities begins. Living in the past inhibits a forward movement.
Cosmic tip: Figure out if the present relationship is serious or just a temporary fascination.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Try to resolve smaller issues first before dealing with the larger ones. Consciously improve health and fitness levels. 
Cosmic tip: Discuss unspoken anxieties with someone you trust for their wisdom.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A contract is successfully negotiated for the company. The special relationship makes you feel truly blessed. Take care of bone health.
Cosmic tip: Invest money after a lot of deliberation.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A relationship may grind to a halt. Make a daily list of priorities- chores to be completed during the day.
Cosmic tip: Be peaceful. What happened was for the best.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be very careful with money and other valuables if going to the bank. Consult a doctor if feeling unwell.
Cosmic tip: Involve the family in playing board games. This cements togetherness.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Say half of what you are actually thinking. Sometimes less is more. A party is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Really listen to someone who is trying to get their views across.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
An ‘ex’ gets in touch again. You are undecided about meeting someone who behaved quite badly. Don’t be hasty.
Cosmic tip: Do get enough rest if feeling low on energy.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Life moves onto a different karmic cycle and this is all because of unexpectedly meeting a friend. Having coffee together is nostalgic.
Cosmic tip: Drive carefully, following all traffic safety rules.

mumbai mumbai news Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK